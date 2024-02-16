3 . Chicken Bhuna

Chicken Bhuna is special to Tara Whitcher, becsuse she arrived in a snow storm whilst Tara's dog was passing away. Tara said she believes Bhuna came for a reason. Tara was terrified of chickens, or any birds for that matter beforehand. Tara said: "This bloody chicken has taught me so much. She comes everywhere with me. She is my little sidekick, my house hen, my saving grace." Photo: Tara Whitcher