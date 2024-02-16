Our pets are often our best friends – who show their support and unconditional love no matter what is going on in our lives.
To celebrate the National Love Your Pet Day we have asked you to share photos of your pets and explain why they hold a special place in your hearts.
Here are 31 unique Derbyshire pets who not only look adorable but also bring smiles to faces of their human families.
1. Derbyshire pets
Here are photos of pets Derbyshire Times readers shared with us to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day. Photo: National Love Your Pet Day
2. Dexter
Dexter helped Louise Coulson through two lots of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Louise said her 'gorgeous mud-loving doofus' never left her side and still doesn't. Photo: Louise Coulson
3. Chicken Bhuna
Chicken Bhuna is special to Tara Whitcher, becsuse she arrived in a snow storm whilst Tara's dog was passing away. Tara said she believes Bhuna came for a reason. Tara was terrified of chickens, or any birds for that matter beforehand. Tara said: "This bloody chicken has taught me so much. She comes everywhere with me. She is my little sidekick, my house hen, my saving grace." Photo: Tara Whitcher
4. Tory
Tory is special to Donna as she named her after her mum and dad who both passed in 2021. Donna used first two letters of her dad's name and the last two letters of her mum's name, Tony and Mary to name her cat. Photo: Donna Marie Ingham-Booker