News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

National Love Your Pet Day: 31 photos show adorable dogs, cats and birds which hold special places in our readers’ hearts

Derbyshire Times readers have shared photos of their pets and the reason they’re so special to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Feb 2024, 20:53 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 21:20 GMT

Our pets are often our best friends – who show their support and unconditional love no matter what is going on in our lives.

To celebrate the National Love Your Pet Day we have asked you to share photos of your pets and explain why they hold a special place in your hearts.

Here are 31 unique Derbyshire pets who not only look adorable but also bring smiles to faces of their human families.

Here are photos of pets Derbyshire Times readers shared with us to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.

1. Derbyshire pets

Here are photos of pets Derbyshire Times readers shared with us to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day. Photo: National Love Your Pet Day

Photo Sales
Dexter helped Louise Coulson through two lots of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Louise said her 'gorgeous mud-loving doofus' never left her side and still doesn't.

2. Dexter

Dexter helped Louise Coulson through two lots of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Louise said her 'gorgeous mud-loving doofus' never left her side and still doesn't. Photo: Louise Coulson

Photo Sales
Chicken Bhuna is special to Tara Whitcher, becsuse she arrived in a snow storm whilst Tara's dog was passing away. Tara said she believes Bhuna came for a reason. Tara was terrified of chickens, or any birds for that matter beforehand. Tara said: "This bloody chicken has taught me so much. She comes everywhere with me. She is my little sidekick, my house hen, my saving grace."

3. Chicken Bhuna

Chicken Bhuna is special to Tara Whitcher, becsuse she arrived in a snow storm whilst Tara's dog was passing away. Tara said she believes Bhuna came for a reason. Tara was terrified of chickens, or any birds for that matter beforehand. Tara said: "This bloody chicken has taught me so much. She comes everywhere with me. She is my little sidekick, my house hen, my saving grace." Photo: Tara Whitcher

Photo Sales
Tory is special to Donna as she named her after her mum and dad who both passed in 2021. Donna used first two letters of her dad's name and the last two letters of her mum's name, Tony and Mary to name her cat.

4. Tory

Tory is special to Donna as she named her after her mum and dad who both passed in 2021. Donna used first two letters of her dad's name and the last two letters of her mum's name, Tony and Mary to name her cat. Photo: Donna Marie Ingham-Booker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire TimesDerbyshire