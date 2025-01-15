Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The power cut has affected 633 properties across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported just after 10 am today (Wednesday, January 15) and affected 633 properties in east parts of Derbyshire and west parts of Nottinghamshire – including Ripley, Condor and Riddings.

This was due to an incident involving a high voltage power line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Derbyshire post codes were affected by the power cut: DE5 3ND, DE5 3NW, DE5 9QX, DE5 9SZ, DE55 4ES.

Following Derbyshire post codes were affected by the power cut: DE5 3ND, DE5 3NW, DE5 9QX, DE5 9SZ, DE55 4ES.

Energy supplier National Grid has confirmed that the electricity has been now restored in all properties affected.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “A fault on our underground network caused a power cut affecting properties this morning. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our engineers repaired the fault as quickly as possible.

“Anyone who experiences a power cut should call us on 105. Customers who need extra help and support should sign-up to our free Priority Services Register so they can receive additional support during a power cut.”