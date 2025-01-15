National Grid comments – after power cut leaves over 600 homes without electricity
The incident was reported just after 10 am today (Wednesday, January 15) and affected 633 properties in east parts of Derbyshire and west parts of Nottinghamshire – including Ripley, Condor and Riddings.
This was due to an incident involving a high voltage power line.
Following Derbyshire post codes were affected by the power cut: DE5 3ND, DE5 3NW, DE5 9QX, DE5 9SZ, DE55 4ES.
Energy supplier National Grid has confirmed that the electricity has been now restored in all properties affected.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “A fault on our underground network caused a power cut affecting properties this morning. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our engineers repaired the fault as quickly as possible.
“Anyone who experiences a power cut should call us on 105. Customers who need extra help and support should sign-up to our free Priority Services Register so they can receive additional support during a power cut.”
