Chesterfield’s mayor and mayoress are supporting National Eye Health Week with an official visit to an opticians’ practice.

Cllr Barry Dyke and Marie Duke will call at Elliott and Heath Opticians on Newbold Road, on Saturday, September 27 where they will be joined by a representative from Derbyshire Sight Support.

The visit by the mayor and mayoress underscores Chesterfield Borough Council’s commitment to the wellbeing of its residents and supports local businesses providing essential health services.

Cllr Dyke said: “Our sight is incredibly precious and it’s vital that we all understand the importance of regular eye checks and a healthy lifestyle in maintaining good vision. It's also a fantastic opportunity to see a local business contributing to the health of our community."

Beth Ralph, spokesperson for Elliott and Heath Opticians said: "We are honoured to welcome the mayor and mayoress, and a representative from Derbyshire Sight Support, to our practice. National Eye Health Week is a crucial time to remind everyone that eye health is an integral part of overall well-being. Regular eye examinations can detect not only vision problems but also underlying health conditions.”

During the visit Beth will also highlight concerns around the lack of school screening in Derbyshire. This critical service, discontinued in 2020 due to funding cuts, leaves thousands of children vulnerable to preventable sight loss.

‘Eye-healthy’ nibbles for visitors and guests will be provided during the mayor and mayoress’s visit. These include delicious fruit kebabs, wholesome carrot cake, and refreshing healthy smoothies, all designed to showcase how diet can contribute significantly to maintaining good vision.

Beth said: "We look forward to sharing our eye-healthy treats and discussing how we can all look after our eyes better."

National Eye Health Week runs from September 22.