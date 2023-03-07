National Butcher's Week 2023: 9 top places to buy meat in Derbyshire according to Google reviews

Derbyshire livestock produces some of the finest meat in the country and in National Butchers Week we’re signposting you to the best places in the county to buy it.
Our guide to the best butchers is based on businesses that have scored 4.7 stars and above based on an average of at least 30 Google ratings.
Whether you fancy a lamb chop, chicken breast, string of sausages or a slab of beef, pop to your local shop and support National Butchers Week which is running until Sunday, March 12,
1. Chesterfield
Bexton Butchers, HIgh Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, S43 2AJ scored 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 39 Google reviews. Steve Garvey posted: "Bextons Butchers really is a quality establishment, their selection of meats is really lovely and they don't cut any corners with their presentation."
Photo: Google
2. Grassmoor
Paul's Meats, North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, S42 5EW scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 30 Google reviews. Graham Jones posted: "By far the best purveyors of fresh and cooked meats in the area; sausage blends are excellent. All reasonable prices."
Photo: Google
3. North Wingfield
LIttle Morton Farm, Little Morton Road, North Wingfield, S42 5HL scored 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 44 Google reviews. Stephen Norbert posted: "Pork sausages, great quality, taste great, texture is perfect."
Photo: Google
4. Tibshelf
Deakins Family Butchers, High Street, Tibshelf, scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 119 Google reviews. Helen Hollis posted: "You will NOT find a better butcher in the area. Ultra high-class produce with an imaginative touch. I am reassured this butcher sells LOCAL produce from LOCAL farms. I know what I am eating."
Photo: Google