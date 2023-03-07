National Butcher's Week 2023: 9 top places to buy meat in Derbyshire according to Google reviews

4 . Tibshelf

Deakins Family Butchers, High Street, Tibshelf, scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 119 Google reviews. Helen Hollis posted: "You will NOT find a better butcher in the area. Ultra high-class produce with an imaginative touch. I am reassured this butcher sells LOCAL produce from LOCAL farms. I know what I am eating."

Photo: Google