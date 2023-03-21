Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, received the Can You Dance? award for Making a Difference at a teachers’ convention in Birmingham.

She said: "I feel really honoured to have even been nominated for the award and to win has been amazing! I have taught hundreds of children, young adults and adults, boys and girls of mixed abilities during my time at Kickers. I love what dance brings, not only is it great to see children develop and grow as performers, which some go on to pursue, but it's the impact of dance and how it enriches lives is what I love about teaching.”

Kelly was put forward for the award by Kate Gallagher who said: “I nominated Kelly for this award as I have seen the impact she (and the whole Kickers team) have had on my daughters. Kelly not only excels at the teaching of dance, but works so hard to shape all her students as individuals. In the ten

Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, with the Can You Dance award for Making a Difference.

years that my girls have been part of the Kickers family, she has shown such love, care and support for them both, and all those she teaches. Whatever life

brings, Kelly always goes above and beyond to ensure their success and well-being, and offers them opportunities beyond anything I ever dreamed of for them! She is so much more than a dance teacher and we could not be more grateful for all she does.”

Kelly, who has a degree in performing arts and a PGCE, gained her qualifications from the age of 16 under the guidance of her mum Sue Jones. She said: “I know Mum who we sadly lost in 2021 will be so proud of the whole Kickers team.”