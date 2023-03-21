News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

National award for Chesterfield's Kickers dance teacher Kelly Allwood

A dance teacher who has tutored hundreds of children in Chesterfield has been honoured with a national award.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:28 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, received the Can You Dance? award for Making a Difference at a teachers’ convention in Birmingham.

She said: "I feel really honoured to have even been nominated for the award and to win has been amazing! I have taught hundreds of children, young adults and adults, boys and girls of mixed abilities during my time at Kickers. I love what dance brings, not only is it great to see children develop and grow as performers, which some go on to pursue, but it's the impact of dance and how it enriches lives is what I love about teaching.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly was put forward for the award by Kate Gallagher who said: “I nominated Kelly for this award as I have seen the impact she (and the whole Kickers team) have had on my daughters. Kelly not only excels at the teaching of dance, but works so hard to shape all her students as individuals. In the ten

Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, with the Can You Dance award for Making a Difference.
Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, with the Can You Dance award for Making a Difference.
Kelly Allwood, principal of Kickers Dance Studio in Brampton, with the Can You Dance award for Making a Difference.
Most Popular

years that my girls have been part of the Kickers family, she has shown such love, care and support for them both, and all those she teaches. Whatever life

brings, Kelly always goes above and beyond to ensure their success and well-being, and offers them opportunities beyond anything I ever dreamed of for them! She is so much more than a dance teacher and we could not be more grateful for all she does.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly, who has a degree in performing arts and a PGCE, gained her qualifications from the age of 16 under the guidance of her mum Sue Jones. She said: “I know Mum who we sadly lost in 2021 will be so proud of the whole Kickers team.”

Kickers Dance Studios runs classes for ballet, tap, modern, jazz, street/commercial, contemporary and lyrical dance, acrobatics, musical theatre, Little Ballerinas, Zumba, Pilates and K-Excel. Classes are held at the Kickers studios on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, and at Storrs Road Church Centre, Brampton. For further details, visit www.kickersdancestudios.com

Chesterfield