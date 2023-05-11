News you can trust since 1855
Mystery woman found collapsed in Chesterfield is identified

A woman that collapsed in Chesterfield town centre has now been identified, after police issued an appeal for public help.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 11th May 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to Newbold Road, near to the Donut roundabout, at just before 11pm on Monday, May 8, where they found the woman.

She was taken to hospital and initially remained under sedation, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers said that they were keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have seen the woman before she was found.

Officers were called to Newbold Road, near to the Donut roundabout, at just before 11pm on Monday, May 8.Officers were called to Newbold Road, near to the Donut roundabout, at just before 11pm on Monday, May 8.
Derbyshire police have now issued an update, thanking members of the public for their support and confirming that the woman has now been indentified.

A police spokesman said: “An appeal to identify her was released. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.

“She remains in hospital but her condition has improved and her family are aware.”

