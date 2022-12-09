But Chesterfield Royal Hospital has now issued a statement to say that they are not actually ‘just’ bright lights in the sky – but this year’s host of ‘Elf Cam’ – an “all-seeing, 24/7 camera that beams pictures straight back to Father Christmas in Lapland, determining whether folks will be on the naughty or nice list this Christmas.”

The hospital said in a statement: “You may have seen a red light high above Chesterfield Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The light is actually atop a crane helping with building and development work at the hospital – and the Trust is proud to announce that it’s not actually ‘just’ a light!

"Visible across the whole of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, the Trust is proud to confirm they are this year’s host of ‘Elf Cam’ – an all-seeing, 24/7 camera that beams pictures straight back to Father Christmas in Lapland, determining whether folks will be on the naughty or nice list this Christmas.”

Chief Elf, Rodney, added: “We have a few elves working in and around the region and at the hospital. They’ve told us what a great place Chesterfield Royal Hospital is and how it has a reputation for ‘nice’ behaviour and looking after people. It was the obvious choice for us to place the camera on the crane. We can now see any naughty children for miles and Santa is updating his list daily. It’s a really great partnership!”

Dr Hal Spencer , Chief Executive of CRH, said: “We are delighted to host ‘Elf Cam’ this year. We like to encourage people to be kind to each other and look after each other, so we are keen to help to make sure that this starts in the very young. There are now 17 days until Christmas Eve and we hope that everyone is going to help to celebrate a real Chesterfield Community Christmas together.”

We recognise that Christmas isn’t easy for everybody and we hope everybody appreciates this moment of fun in the manner it is intended.