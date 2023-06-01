Mystery Derbyshire man becomes millionaire after winning whopping National Lottery prize

The Derbyshire local, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. A for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight and can now buy his dream home.”

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK.

