Mystery Derbyshire man becomes millionaire after winning whopping National Lottery prize

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK this month.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

The Derbyshire local, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. A for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight and can now buy his dream home.”

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK.
At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery's draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket creating a millionaire in every draw. Thanks to National Lottery players, £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

