"My son already has a significant delay and this is only making things worse": Derbyshire mum gives up job – after son with SEND left without school

A mum has been forced to give up her job to take care of her son, who was not offered a school place.

Kanan Gee, five, from North Wingfield, who is non-verbal, was diagnosed with autism and developmental delay when he was 18-month-old. He was set to start school in September 2024.

But due to delays at Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) department at Derbyshire County Council, his Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) was not ready in time.

Stacey Kerry, Kanan’s mum, said: “The EHCP process has been nothing short of a nightmare. Being a parent is hard enough, but being the parent of a child with SEN and constantly having to fight for what he is entitled to is utterly exhausting.

Stacey Kerry had to give up her job after her son Kanan Gee, five, was left without a school.

"Every child deserves access to an education that supports their individual needs in a safe environment, but I find myself having to fight for even this most basic right.”

After Derbyshire County Council failed to provide an EHCP draft for Kanan before September, he was deferred to stay at his nursery until December 2024, when the draft was supposed to be ready.

When the EHCP was finalised, the council has at first contacted mainstream school to find a place for Kanan – but they could not meet his complex needs.

Stacey said: "They named about 12 different mainstream schools in the area, and all the schools have said they couldn’t meet his needs.

"The schools aren't in the wrong. They're just being honest. They can't meet his complex needs. He needs constant care. And they wouldn't want to name a specialist provision for him.

"I named Alfreton Park Special school as my first choice in the documents and I spoke to the school. The council haven’t even consulted them.”

Since January, Kanan has been forced to stay at home and his mum had to give up her job as a receptionist at Ashgate dental practice to take care of him full time.

She said: “I am literally and my wits end. My son already has a significant delay and this is only making things worse.

"We are still without a school place I have given up a job I loved. I’ve been there for about three or four years and I've packed that up to look after him.

“This entire process is wasting precious time and causing immense stress. I am now having to apply for a tribunal for my son to get the education that can meet his needs.”

Cabinet Member for SEND & Education Councillor Jack Bradley said: “We acknowledge Ms Kerry’s concerns and officers are continuing to try to find a suitable school which is appropriate for Kanan’s specific needs as quickly as possible which his family, the school and we as a local authority agree on and are happy meets his needs. We will work with Ms Kerry to ensure that education provision is in place in the interim.

“SEND education is one of our most sensitive, important and complex areas of work and we have recently made significant investment in our services and are in the process of expanding specialist placements in both mainstream and specialist settings to ensure that all children and young people have a setting that can meet their needs.”