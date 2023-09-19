My Mum, Your Dad: North Derbyshire postman makes his move with cuddle, foot rub and intimacy therapy

Janey removes an ice cube from blindfolded Roger's mouth during an intimacy workshop on My Mum, Your Dad.

Roger Hawes, from Staveley, was shown having a cuddle and friendly goodnight peck with Janey after he had given her a foot rub and told her she had lovely feet.

He admitted: “I’m not actually that confident a guy which is a turn-off,” to which Janey told him not to change. She said: “What I like about you is your funniness – you really crack me up. I think you and I are very similar and our protection is our humour. We’re very silly, funny people and we're having a good time and you deserve that and I deserve that and we’re not doing anything wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over a bottle of fizz, Janey asked Roger: “What shall we cheers,” to which he replied: “You and me.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Hawes uncorking a bottle of fizz in My Mum, Your Dad.

The pair were chosen by adult children of parents participating in the middle-aged dating show to enjoy some alone time in a private suite. Unbeknown to the single mums and dads hoping to find love second time around their children are watching their parents’ every move.

A therapist-led intimacy workshop, aimed at breaking down boundaries, was shown in the episode broadcast last night (Monday). When it came to their turn, Janey blindfolded Roger, tickled him with a feather and locked lips with him as she retrieved an ice cube from his mouth.

Roger’s daughter Jess said: “This is the first time he’s been touched by a woman that’s not his wife for 40 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode of My Mum, Your Dad shown last week, the 58-year-old postman shared his heartbreak of losing beloved wife Joanne to cancer 18 months ago.