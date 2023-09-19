News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

My Mum, Your Dad: North Derbyshire postman makes his move with cuddle, foot rub and intimacy therapy

A north Derbyshire postman’s simmering attraction for a blonde bombshell in TV dating show My Mum, Your Dad, was turned up a few notches in the latest episode.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Janey removes an ice cube from blindfolded Roger's mouth during an intimacy workshop on My Mum, Your Dad.Janey removes an ice cube from blindfolded Roger's mouth during an intimacy workshop on My Mum, Your Dad.
Janey removes an ice cube from blindfolded Roger's mouth during an intimacy workshop on My Mum, Your Dad.

Roger Hawes, from Staveley, was shown having a cuddle and friendly goodnight peck with Janey after he had given her a foot rub and told her she had lovely feet.

He admitted: “I’m not actually that confident a guy which is a turn-off,” to which Janey told him not to change. She said: “What I like about you is your funniness – you really crack me up. I think you and I are very similar and our protection is our humour. We’re very silly, funny people and we're having a good time and you deserve that and I deserve that and we’re not doing anything wrong.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over a bottle of fizz, Janey asked Roger: “What shall we cheers,” to which he replied: “You and me.”

Roger Hawes uncorking a bottle of fizz in My Mum, Your Dad.Roger Hawes uncorking a bottle of fizz in My Mum, Your Dad.
Roger Hawes uncorking a bottle of fizz in My Mum, Your Dad.
Most Popular

The pair were chosen by adult children of parents participating in the middle-aged dating show to enjoy some alone time in a private suite. Unbeknown to the single mums and dads hoping to find love second time around their children are watching their parents’ every move.

A therapist-led intimacy workshop, aimed at breaking down boundaries, was shown in the episode broadcast last night (Monday). When it came to their turn, Janey blindfolded Roger, tickled him with a feather and locked lips with him as she retrieved an ice cube from his mouth.

Roger’s daughter Jess said: “This is the first time he’s been touched by a woman that’s not his wife for 40 years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the opening episode of My Mum, Your Dad shown last week, the 58-year-old postman shared his heartbreak of losing beloved wife Joanne to cancer 18 months ago.

Joanne, who worked as a nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, had malignant melanoma which spread to her brain and she lost her life at the age of 52.

Related topics:North Derbyshire