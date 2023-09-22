My Mum, Your Dad contender Roger from Staveley delivers the long-awaited kiss to beautiful Janey
The 58-year-old widower from Staveley had twice teased viewers that he was going to kiss Janey – and in last night’s episode it finally happened.
During a champagne picnic the pair had a long, lingering smooch as Roger cupped Janey’s head in his hand.
Watching the action unfold was too much for Roger’s 28-year-old daughter Jess who buried her head in a cushion. Zac, who was sitting beside Jess, said: “He’s really getting into it!”
On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Lucy @Nobes72 wrote: “Yeeessss...Roger and Janey What a match! I’m so happy for them both.” Marie Anthony@mlawelshgirl illustrated her post “Roger and Janey’s first kiss”, with heart emojis.
Later in the episode the parents were tasked to write letters to the children who nominated them from the programme and who have secretly been acting as their relationship experts.
The letter from Roger to Jess, his eldest of three children, said: “It’s been really difficult to be away from you and the rest of our family. I did have doubts about coming into the resort and even though I met and made some great friends I still felt very vulnerable and ready to come back to you. But then the most unexpected and beautiful woman came into my world and has made me laugh, cry and feel good about myself. As for all the things I expected to happen, this has knocked me sideways and made me feel like a teenager again. I can’t wait for you to meet her and I think you’ll believe that she is as great as I do.”
Janey wrote this to her son William: “I’ve met a man called Roger, from day one he caught my eye and from then on we have not stopped laughing. I’m looking forward to getting to know Roger even more outside the retreat.”
On the final episode, which is airing on ITV1 tonight and – spoiler alert – can be viewed on ITVX right now, the adult children have to decide whether to give their blessing to their parents’ new relationships. Jess said: “Seeing dad with someone that’s not my mum has been a lot to take on. I can’t help but want to protect him. He’s had enough hurt to last him a lifetime….we all have.”