A mum who cried when she tried on a larger pair of trousers and was later mistaken for being pregnant has released a new guide to losing weight after shedding more than eight stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesca Bell, who lives in Bakewell, is the author of The Britalian Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan which is designed to help people lose up to 2kg while still drinking wine and eating tasty food.

It’s her second publication this year resulting from a weight loss journey that has seen the mum of two drop 88lbs in eight months, slimming down from a size 16 to a trim size 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing manager Francesca has shared her story to coincide with National Drink Wine Day on February 18.

Francesca Bell, who lives in Bakewell, pictured before and after she lost 88lbs in eight months.

Francesca, 41, wasn’t overweight while growing up but the weight crept on due to work pressures and motherhood. She said: “Things really seemed to come to a head in 2021. We were coming out of our final lockdown in the UK and I had just weaned our eldest son, so I could eat and drink whatever I wanted again - and we were able to go out and eat again. It created a bit of a perfect storm where I definitely got a bit carried away! Then later that year, we had our first normal, non-Covid Christmas, which again probably led to me consuming far more than I should.

“It seemed like one day, I looked in a mirror and realised how much weight I had put on. I wasn’t super slim to start with but had put on an additional 20kg very quickly, taking me to 95kg when I stopped weighing myself.

"My lowest point was in early 2024 when I was getting ready for a work event and realised that nothing in my wardrobe fit me. I had to stop at M&S on the way to Birmingham to buy a larger pair of trousers. I squeezed myself into a size 16 in the changing room and just cried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, when I was at the actual event, a work colleague came up to me and brightly asked me whether I was expecting another baby. I wanted the ground to open up - though I think she did too when she realised her mistake!

Photos such as this prompted Francesca Bell to lose weight.

"Even that wasn’t enough to get me on the right track though. It took some holiday snaps from a family holiday to Italy in April 2024 to finally give me the jolt I needed. I didn’t want those as my memories of what was actually a brilliant trip away, and I vowed to never look like that in my holiday photos again.

"But I was at a bit of a loss as to how to lose the weight. I tried so many things. Meal replacement shakes, meal delivery services, homeopathic drops, hypnosis, all kinds of point and Syn counting, supplements, dietitians and personal trainers. I must have spent a fortune and nothing did the trick.

"For some reason I started thinking about Italy – where they eat so many delicious foods –pizza, pasta, gelato - yet are well known for being one of the healthiest, least obese countries on the planet. So, I fell down a bit of a rabbit hole of research and started to learn everything I could about their food and movement traditions, and also the science behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started a blog to keep myself accountable and these guidelines started to come quite naturally out of my research and those blog posts. I summarised those guidelines into 11 rules that I then followed for the next eight months, while staying at 1400 calories per day on average (some days I had more, some slightly less to keep things interesting).

“Those guidelines included not drinking milky coffees after 11am - like the Italians. Eating the foods I loved, including pizza and pasta, but reducing portion sizes - I learned that while our food and wine portions in the UK have ballooned over the years, the Italians have stayed at a much more reasonable size. Limiting ultra processed foods - as I learned that they have been linked to obesity (and other diseases) and we eat 834% more of them in the UK than they do in Italy. Eating more than one course at dinner - again, research has shown that this reduces overall calorie intake, and is something the Italians are well-known for doing. And not snacking as much.”

Francesca shares tips on improving health and losing weight in her new guide The Britalian Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan and its companion book, The Britalian Diet, which she released in January 2025.

She suggests pairing wine with a meal rich in lean proteins, whole grains and vegetables and one small glass of high quality wine rather than multiple glasses. “I have two favourite wines, depending on the occasion,” she said. “If I’m enjoying a cosy meal, I love a Chianti – it’s rich, full-bodied and pairs beautifully with classic Italian dishes like tomato based pastas or grilled meats. It’s the kind of wine that invites you to slow down and savour every sip, which is exactly what the approach to food and wine is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For something lighter and more refreshing, Pinot Grigio is my go-to. It’s crisp, easy-drinking, and perfect for a leisurely lunch or an aperitivo moment in the sun. It pairs beautifully with seafood, fresh salads, or just a simple plate of antipasti.

“For me, wine isn’t just about the drink itself—it’s about the experience, the company, and the way it enhances a meal. That’s what The Britalian Diet is all about—finding balance, enjoying food, and never feeling restricted.”

The Britalian Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan and The Britalian Diet are both available now via Amazon and The Britalian Diet website (thebritaliandiet.co.uk)