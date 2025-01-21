'My little girl was the motivation I needed to make the change' says 6st weight-loss Chesterfield mum named as Slimming World Icon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young mum who was determined to lose weight so she could enjoy energetic playtime activities with her little girl has been honoured with a new award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Westbury has shed 6st – nearly a third of her weight – and dropped from a dress size 22-24 to 10-12 since joining the Danesmoor group of Slimming World in 2023.

Her new-found confidence has been boosted further by being named Slimming World Icon in a competition launched by the weight-loss organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, 30, of Chesterfield is an account manager at a haulage business and owns a few rental properties with her husband, Dan. She said: “Managing a demanding business, where I’m constantly on the go, no longer feels like a chore. I’m able to do just about everything and anything, from jumping up into the lorries to cleaning the properties with no struggles, and I feel a lot more confident when I meet new clients too.”

Jess Westbury used to wear dark, baggy clothes before she embarked on her weight loss journey. Since losing 6st, she now favours bright, colourful outfits.

Her drop in weight, from 17st 6lb to 11st 6lbs, has reignited a lifelong passion for horse riding. Jess said: “I couldn’t enjoy horse riding – something I’d always loved – because I could only ride on a specific kind of horse that would be able to carry my weight, which weren’t as easy to find. As I started losing weight, I no longer needed the bigger horses which is such an amazing feeling.

“I no longer hide in baggy black clothes or shy away from trying new clothes anymore. I would live in leggings before, because they were all I felt comfortable in. Now I love experimenting with different styles of clothing – and wear bright colours too.”

Jess, who tied the knot with 37-year-old Dan last summer, said: “I got married in my dream wedding dress and I felt incredible in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are parents to two-year-old Ella who inspired Jess’s weight loss journey. Jess, who has struggled with her weight since she was a teenager, said: “Looking back now, my weight was having a bigger impact on my day-to-day life than I initially thought. My knees and back were in constant pain and I could barely make it up the hill to the top of my road without getting out of breath. Ella was still so small and I didn’t want her to grow up without me being able to do everything with her – she was the motivation I needed to make a change."

Jess now loves wearing bright, colourful clothes and experimenting with different styles.

When a Slimming World leaflet came through her front door, Jess decided to join consultant Kerry Wright’s group in Danesmoor. Jess said: “It felt like a sign seeing the leaflet, so I decided to message Kerry. She was so warm and genuinely nice, and it gave me the confidence to actually go. There were so many emotions going through my mind that first night. I was nervous and scared, and felt embarrassed at the thought of being judged. I tried to block those thoughts out and as soon as I walked in I felt loads better. Everyone was so lovely and kind – and I never once felt judged. Looking back now, it was the best decision I could have made.”

Having attempted to lose weight on her own in the past, Jess’s group helped her to approach losing weight with a completely different mindset. She says: “Before I joined Slimming World I thought I could do it alone. I tried to eat more healthily but I never stuck at it for long enough and always ended up falling back into my old eating habits. It wasn’t until I started to better understand my relationship with food, that it clicked for me.

“I love food, so knowing I didn’t have to stop eating the food I love, like chips and chilli, or that I didn’t have to cook separate meals for Dan and Ella, was music to my ears. Instead, I started making easy swaps like making my own homemade chips in the air fryer with low-calorie cooking spray instead of using oil or buying ready-made chips.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Jess was encouraged to incorporate more movement at her own pace. She says: “I was lucky if I did 3k steps a day, mainly because my body couldn’t take it. As I started losing weight, I was able to walk further and for longer – and without any struggle. I’ll now happily walk for miles.

"It feels so normal now, but the fact that I can run around after Ella and even go down the slide with her in the park is huge for me – it’s something I absolutely dreaded before. I can’t wait to be the mum that wins the egg and spoon race at school now!”