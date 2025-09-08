‘My house is shaking due to noisy lorries’ Derbyshire pensioner says his home shakes daily from heavy traffic

A Derbyshire pensioner says he can feel his house shaking most days because of the number of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) passing his street.

David Arrowsmith has told how the noise of large vehicles has got worse over the years and he and his neighbours hear the vehicles frequently as early as 5am.

The 75-year-old lives in Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston where a number of industrial estates are situated nearby.

Mr Arrowsmith got in contact after it was reported a campaign was underway in Spondon to limit HGVs passing through Spondon.

David Arrowsmith says he feels his house shaking when noisy lorries drive through his street. Image by LDRS.

The Ilkeston resident, who has lived in Quarry Hill Road for almost 30 years, believes many of the HGVs passing his road are coming from Spondon to get to the industrial estates.

He claims the situation has got worse with more companies at the industrial estates near to his home.

These estates include the Quarry Hill Road industrial estate where Mr Arrowsmith claims there has been “commensurate growth in HGV traffic” and at the West Hallam Storage Depot. There is also concern that HGV traffic will increase further when work on New Stanton Park is complete.

Mr Arrowsmith said: “It’s very noisy. The road isn’t well maintained and there is very loud traffic particularly from lorries.

A lorry driving through Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston. Image by LDRS.

“It’s often the unladen ones, which when they hit the potholes, they make an enormous noise – you can even feel the house shaking sometimes. It’s Monday to Friday and early in the morning.

“You can feel the vibration. I’m sure my house is well built – I don’t think it’s going to collapse. But it is not pleasant.

“There is also the worry of the possibility of accidents and safety. If you are here in the morning you can see children scurrying across the road – it really is dangerous. You can hardly cross the road where the Bulls Head pub used to be.”

Mr Arrowsmith welcomed talks to limit HGVs in Spondon and believed that would improve things near his home. But he said he would have sympathy for those where the traffic would be redirected to.

He added: “If the lorries going to the two industrial estates cannot go through Spondon and need to go that way, I suspect they will have to redirect through Sandiacre. Therefore, they may not come past our house.

“A limit would be welcome but when trying to look at the whole picture, I would then feel sorry for the people of Sandiacre.”

In May traffic investigations had started in Spondon following calls to limit heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) passing the area. At the time Derby City Council officers went on visits with councillors.

Concerned Spondon councillors described the suburb’s road network as “extremely fragile”. Residents backed the campaign with some saying pedestrians are in danger because of the high number of lorries passing through the narrow streets.