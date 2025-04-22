The SEND department listed the new Stubbin Wood School site in Poppy's EHCP - but the school has not been built yet.

A Chesterfield girl with special educational needs has been offered a place in a new SEN school in October – but the school building is still a ‘patch of grass’.

Allie Woodger, from Chesterfield, has spent the last two years fighting for a special school place for her daughter Poppy.

Poppy, four, has Autism Spectrum Disorder with communication difficulties and eating disorders and was supposed to start primary school in September but is still attending nursery due to delays to her Education Health Care Plan (EHCP).

Allie said that when she first applied for EHCP for Poppy the SEND department at the Derbyshire County Council refused to assess her daughter's needs, even though she provided them with Poppy’s diagnosis and explained her complex needs.

Allie appealed the decision and just before a tribunal hearing date, she heard back from the SEND department who promised to assess Poppy and fast track the EHCP process.

Despite the promise, Poppy received her EHCP draft in May 2024 - 13 months after her mum started the application process.

Allie said: “The statutory deadline is 20 weeks in total which is between five and six months. It took them more than double the time it should have, even though they said they would fast track Poppy’s application.

“This significantly delayed the process of being able to apply for special school places.”

It was already too late for any special school to offer Poppy a placement in September 2024 and Allie requested a deferral so her daughter could stay in nursery for another year hoping she could start primary in September 2025.

She said: “I thought the SEND department would spend their time looking for special schools and prioritizing it because Poppy should be in reception by now.

“Instead, they sent some consultations to four or five schools in June all of which came back saying they were full from September.

“I found out about this later because the council didn't communicate this to me at all between May 2024 and October 2024 even though they had the answers from these schools. They just kept me in the dark all the time.

“I was relentlessly emailing Poppy’s SEND worker and other SEND department workers several times a day throughout September and October trying to find out what was happening.”

Finally following several emails from Allie, Poppy was put on a specialist admissions panel in January and consultations were sent to schools.

While Ashgate Croft Special School, Allie’s first choice, did not have capacity to offer Poppy a place, her second choice Alfreton Park School said they could take Poppy on from September 2025.

But instead of offering Poppy a placement at Alfreton Park School, the SEND department listed the new Stubbin Wood School site in her EHCP.

However the site, set to offer a new 60-place satellite provision for primary-aged pupils with SEND, has not been built yet.

Allie said: “They're saying Poppy can go there in October this year but if you drive to that land it's still a patch of grass. There's no building. How can the school open in a few months?

“How can they say this school can meet her needs when they haven’t visited Poppy and the school doesn't even exist?”

While Allie was trying to find out from the council why Poppy was not offered a place at Alfreton Park School more issues followed.

She was told by Poppy’s nursery that the council failed to pay invoices to the school to fund Poppy’s education.

The Derbyshire Times saw a document showing the outstanding invoices as well as a copy of a document issued by Derbyshire County Council in October 2024 confirming that the authority would pay for Poppy’s additional year in nursery.

The document reads: “The Authority has agreed to authorise funding of 30 hours per week for 30 hours attendance, to support Poppy whilst she is at Nursery.

“The total funding rate the LA is prepared to pay is £8.50 per hour and the appointment of the Teaching Assistant is the responsibility of the nursery.

“Please ensure the funding is used to meet the outcomes specified in the EHC Plan. The funding will be available for you to use with effect from 1 September 2024 until 24 July 2025, when the academic year ends.”

Allie, who submitted a complaint to the council, said: “I am absolutely appalled that Derbyshire County Council’s Finance Team have had the audacity to not pay the invoices sent out by the nursery to pay for Poppy’s provision within the setting.

“They have been sending them out for six months and have been repeatedly ignored. They have been basically keeping Poppy for free, minus the EHCP and DAF funding that she receives which is despicable.”

In March, following several complaints, Derbyshire County Council offered Allie £1000 ex-gratia payment.

She said: “I was offered money from DCC in the form of an Ex-Gratia payment for my distress, which I declined. I would rather them spend it on paying what they owe to the nursery.”

Following numerous issues with the SEND department Allie has decided to take her complaints to a tribunal hearing, which is currently set to take place in December - a date her lawyer is hoping to bring forward to reduce further delays to Poppy’s education.

Allie said: “Poppy being out of school will be completely and utterly detrimental to her learning and overall development and for us as a family.

“I no longer have a job or career because of these failings nor can I plan to return to work due to an unforeseeable future with Poppy’s schooling.

“These are people’s real lives and I can’t fathom how many times my daughter’s basic human rights have been breached over the last two years.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We remain in contact with Allie and acknowledge the concerns she raises as we continue to work with her and our education partners to secure a suitable school placement for Poppy.

“We and our health and education partners across the Derbyshire Local Area SEND Partnership apologise for delays in services and we recently set up an independent improvement and assurance board, with a robust plan in place approved by Ofsted, and meet monthly to drive forward improvements at pace.

“SEND is one our most complex and sensitive areas of work we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve services to provide children like Poppy and their families with the support they need and deserve.”

The council did not wish to comment any further on the issues with payments to Poppy’s nursery or reasons behind naming the new Stubbin Wood site on her EHCP.