Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A daughter of a dementia patient is calling for a care home with ‘brilliant’ staff’ to remain open – after council announced public consultation into its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Vardy, 83, from Chesterfield, has dementia and moved into Staveley Care Centre in July 2023, after he could no longer live at home following an accident.

But John, who found a safe environment and care he needed in Staveley, could be one of the dementia patients forced to leave the care home soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a cabinet meeting held on November 14, Derbyshire County Council announced a proposed redesign of Residential Care and Day Opportunities for Older People.

John Vardy, 83, from Chesterfield, moved into Staveley Care Centre in July 2023, after his dementia took a decline and he could no longer live at home following a push bike accident.

As a part of the plans a consultation on the future of the centre is set to open on Tuesday, December 2 with two options – either to close all dementia beds and turn them into community support beds or close the home altogether and sell it on the open market.

Jane Gill, John’s daughter, said: “I was shocked when I heard about it and really worried for my dad. I think moving him somewhere else will make his dementia decline. It’s heartbreaking.

"It's not a cost-cutting exercise, it's life-destroying. It impacts so many people, not just the residents, but the staff, and families. They should be looking at cutting costs in areas that don't impact people's lives, put some building plans to one side. Some of the things they invest money in would be better spent on care for the elderly and vulnerable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said that she was very happy with the level of care that her dad received at the Staveley Centre.

At a cabinet meeting held on November 14, Derbyshire County Council announced a proposed redesign of Residential Care and Day Opportunities for Older People. As a part of the plans, a consultation on the future of the Staveley Care Centre is set to open on Tuesday, December 2.

She explained: “Care at the Staveley Centre is outstanding. The staff are brilliant and take such good care of him and are interested in his wellbeing. My dad was a very keen cyclist, and a few of those staff are cyclists as well. They pay attention to all his interests and talk to him about it. They also offer a lot of activities for residents.

“My dad has got a lovely ensuite room and he loves it there. His friends can visit him. It's not like going to a care home, it feels like a home. It’s not the same as if he was at his bungalow, but it's as close to home as it can be.”

She added: “I don't know where my dad's gonna go if this care home closes and what impact this will have on him and other demntia sufferers. With dementia, you need stability, familiar surroundings, and familiar faces. You need support and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My dad was a staff nurse and my mum was an auxiliary nurse. They spent their life caring for other people, so you expect them to be cared for when they need it most.

Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes said she was 'absolutely horrified by the plans to consult on the closure/restructuring' of the Staveley Centre.

"My mum was in a private care home before she passed away and it was not a good experience. I believe the private care homes focus on profit, while Stavely Care Home actually is there to take care of people who need support. I am not sure where I would be able to find a similar level of care as at the Staveley Centre.”

Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes said: “I am absolutely horrified that the Tories have announced plans to consult on the closure/restructuring of the Staveley Centre.

“A consultation is to open on December 2 - with two options: close all dementia beds and turn them all over to community support beds or close the home altogether and sell it on the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff at The Staveley Centre are specialists in Dementia Care and the home is a warm, welcoming space for patients and their loved ones. Many patients have called the Centre home for years - one has been resident as long as nine years.

“I am devastated - if not surprised - that the Tories are once more sticking to their anti-public services ideology that has failed us time and time again.

“I will share the consultation link and details as soon as it is released and urge residents to join me in protesting this decision, which will leave the Staveley Centre as the only care home left in Chesterfield - for now.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Ensuring we have the right support for those who need us most is a priority for the county council and by redesigning our services we can create a sustainable service to meet the needs of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand this is an unsettling time for residents, their families, carers and our staff but with a growing number of people living with dementia, and a decline in demand for traditional residential care, we need to remodel our service.

“Our aim is to focus our in-house services on creating wraparound care for the growing number of people with dementia and their carers, including long-term specialist dementia care coupled with respite day and night breaks.

“We’re also proposing to create settings focusing on offering short term-care to support hospital discharge and prevent unplanned hospital admissions.

“By moving from mixed model care homes, where both long-term and short-term residents are cared for, to single model care homes, we can create a more effective and efficient service to support more Derbyshire residents to live the life they want, independently at home, in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A six-week public consultation is due to start on 2 December, ending on 12 January 2025, into proposals for the future of care at Ada Belfield, Thomas Fields and The Staveley Centre and we’d encourage everyone to have their say. No decisions will be made about these proposals until we hear everyone’s views.”