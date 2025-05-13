A young mum who lost more than 4st gained the confidence to buy her first bikini and felt amazing in it.

Sadie Howarth, who lives in the Hope Valley, weighed 16st 12lb and was a dress size 18 in 2023. Within a year, she had lost 4st 7lb and has been a size 10/12 for 11 months despite her weight fluctuating since Christmas.

She said: “My confidence has grown massively. I wear clothes I would have never worn before and there is a lot more photos of me now. Every new outfit needs a photo and not one where I am covering my body with my arms.”

At her heaviest, Sadie found that walking for just five minutes would leave her breathless and in pain. She said: “I couldn't go on climbing frames with my daughter at a park and would rarely leave the house due to a lack of self-confidence.

“I decided to try to lose weight in November 2023 after being told by the doctors that my chronic shoulder pain could be down to my weight and it was within my best interest to try to get down to BMI weight.

"My biggest wake up call wasn’t that appointment but it was when I ended up in hospital with a pain in my knees that meant I could barely walk and they asked me what is my lifestyle like. I explained I had been doing Slimming World for a while and at that point, I had lost over 3st in weight. The doctor then told me that if I had not lost the weight, I would be looking at a risk of arthritis and have possibly put it off by quite a few years. Being 24 and having a young child I couldn’t imagine not being able to run around after her and enjoy all these younger years with her.”

Sadie is married to Alex and they have a five-year-old daughter. She has been attending Slimming World sessions for 18 months at Bakewell Methodist Church on Wednesday evenings where the new consultant is Tracey Harrison. Sadie said: “Bakewell group is a great group and have always been supportive of me, all my wins in life they celebrate with me, all my losses or bad times they give me a group full of shoulders to cry on. I have made aunties for life at this group and know that they are always there for me and my daughter.”

Prior to embarking on her weight loss journey, Sadie said that she would eat whatever she wanted whenever she wanted. “If I could not be bothered to cook, I would eat ready meals or packet meals or frozen food,” she said. “I would have chocolate multiple times in a day and would never feel full so would eat more. In one month alone we had 4/5 Mcdonald’s and then would go to the shop on the way home and buy chocolate and popcorn. Everything we cooked would have oil in it and not much vegetables.

"The key to me losing weight has always been having the meals I loved before but making them fit to my new diet. Swapping out oil for low calorie spray and replacing fatty meats for leaner meals with less fat percentage. I have always enjoyed a lot of fruit and vegetables but rarely ate them or had them in meals so I have just added them to my diet I make sure most of my meals contain at least two different vegetables. Instead of a biscuit with a cup of tea I’ll have an apple or a banana.

Sadie, who is a doctor’s receptionist, said: "My family are so supportive and proud of my weight loss so far. They are my biggest cheerleaders in life and are always rooting for me. My husband is the most supportive, has changed his diet with meals at night to match what I eat. He also makes sure that if I am having an off day and struggling with food he is there to remind me that it is just one day and it will not hurt me in the long run so if I want to eat chocolate or have a burger or go out for drinks I am allowed to and it is only me that is stopping myself."

She said that the benefits of losing weight is that she now enjoys more strolls with her family and just being able to go out instead of being at work and at home all the time.