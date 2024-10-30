Best friends Claire McGregor and Laura Batterham count on each other’s support in a weight loss journey during which they have shed more than 13st between them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holmewood mums made a life-changing move when they signed up to Slimming World for a second time in 2022.

Claire, who has five children, said: “My start weight was 20st 05lbs. I’m now 12st 1lbs and in my happy place. My goal was to get into an old Lipsy dress that I always liked and felt wow in and that was achieved when I hit my 13st target. I’ve always been a curvy wide-hipped woman so losing more would probably make me look unhealthy. My main goal now is to tone up and make my figure more defined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum of four Laura said: “When I first started Slimming World I was 17st 5lbs. I am now at my target weight of 12st. It’s transformed life for me. I feel confident, healthy and happy. My journey has been a slow steady one with many bumps along the way but I was so determined to get to my target weight, to be back at the weight I was when I was expecting my youngest son four years ago.”

Laura Batterham, left and Claire McGregor celebrated 10 years of being best friends and their weight loss journey on a short break in Venice this summer.

Best friends since 2014, Claire and Laura originally started their journey with Slimming World more than eight years ago. Claire was the first to join in 2015 and had great success, losing over six stone. Laura joined in 2016 and she lost more than eight stone.

LIfe events, including Claire having her fifth child in March 2019 and Laura having her fourth child in August 2020, followed by Claire’s wedding in October 2021, saw Slimming World fall by the wayside.

In January 2022 the friends decided to give Slimming World another go. They started at Tupton Wednesday group with consultant Gina Harvey but childcare issues forced them to change groups. Claire and Laura decided to transfer to Danesmoor Monday group which is run by consultant Kerry Wright who was at the helm in Holmewood when they previously signed up to Slimming World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, who is 42, said: “Claire giving me that gentle encouragement all those years ago to "give it a go" was the best thing anyone had done for me. My confidence blossomed and my health improved tenfold. Starting our journey again in January 2022 was like returning to an old friend. I know I have a long happy and healthy future ahead of me and will be forever grateful for Slimming World and the knowledge they give so that you can literally change your life.”

Laura, left and Claire at the start of their weight loss journey two years ago.

Claire, 39, said: “Slimming World has changed my life. My first reason to join again was for my children….when you have children who depend on you, you have to take steps to ensure you’re around longer for them. My health before Slimming World was not good and that was gonna eventually cause issues. I am happy now knowing that I have made steps to reduce that. I have a better relationship with food. Slimming World has also given me a new confidence. I’ve made some amazing friends along the way, the whole journey has changed me and supporting others is now my goal so they feel the same as I do.”

Laura and Claire celebrated 10 years of friendship with a trip to Venice this summer. Slimming World consultant Kerry said: “They are not only each other’s best friends but are each other’s cheerleaders and are a testament to what a true supportive friendship is. They believe without each other’s support inside and outside of group they would not have achieved what they have.”