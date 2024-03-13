Music tribute at popular Chesterfield pub raises money for Macmillan after 'amazing' mum loses fight with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mum of three, Paula Thomas-Horton, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022 shortly after being told she had another serious illness - Scleroderma.

She had surgery to remove the cancerous lump followed by chemotherapy, however the combination of the two illnesses made it difficult for her body to recover and she passed away in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her husband Andy, 67, wanted to do something to honour Paula’s memory and raise money for the Macmillan team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital which had supported Paula and the family throughout her treatment.

Mum of three, Paula Thomas-Horton, 57, passed away in September 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer and another serious illness known as Scleroderma.

He said: “It was her last wish, to raise money for the Macmillan team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. She always said how amazing they had been looking after her and how she appreciated everything they were doing. They would always have time for a chat, she talked about them very fondly. They were there for the whole family.”

As both Andy and his wife had been huge music fans, religiously attending an Open Mic Night at the Neptune pub in Chesterfield, Andy came up with the idea of organising the ‘Paula Fest’ event.

He arranged for 16 local bands to play music from across the ages in a special memorial gig attended by family and friends. Andy was assisted by Sally, the landlady and Tess, the lead singer from Bad Penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “People were queuing out of the door to get in, which just shows how much she meant to people. She was an amazing woman. She touched everyone. She was the sort of person, that if you met her, you’d want to see her again and be her friend. You could never forget her. She made friends wherever she went. She was just naturally lovely.

"Throughout this whole thing, she never moaned. Her only regret was not being able to see her grandchildren grow up.”

Paula, who worked as a nurse for 30 years, leaves behind a daughter, two stepsons and six grandchildren.

Andy’s ‘Paula Fest’ music event raised £1,100 for Macmillan, helping the charity continue to fund vital cancer services across Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad