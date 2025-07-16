Potential music events at a planned new Derbyshire village venue will not be akin to AC/DC playing at Download festival, the owner has said in response to noise concerns.

Villagers in Stanton by Dale, south of Ilkeston, fear that noise from amplified music and bass at a planned new farm shop, bistro, cafe and wedding venue would be “unbearable”.

At an Erewash Borough Council hearing on July 15, the authority heard the case into a premises licence for the planned new venue Barrel and Slate in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale, a few hundreds metres to the west of the village.

More than 30 objections had been raised in opposition to the plans, triggering the hearing, with a decision on the premises licence to be announced in the next five working days.

The proposed Barrel and Slate farm shop, cafe and bistro in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale.

Ryan Pound, designated premises supervisor since 2007 at the Seven Oaks Inn in Lows Lane, Stanton by Dale, two kilometres from the proposed new venue, is behind the new scheme.

He plans to open the new venue in a repurposed agricultural building, along with installing a large permanent marquee, on land owned by his family, directly next to his mother’s house, the hearing was told.

A planning application has not yet been filed and would be essential for the new business to open, the hearing was told and council planning officials confirmed in advance of discussions.

Residents and Stanton by Dale Parish Council raised concerns about noise, parking and road safety, most of which would relate to a planning application, not a licensing application for a premises licence, the hearing was told.

George Domleo, agent for the applicant, told the hearing that a wedding has already been booked for the site, which does not yet have licensing or planning permission, through a temporary event notice.

He said Mr Pound had already spent £30,000 on the proposed venue, which was attributed to installing fencing around the perimeter of the site and neighbouring pond, planting trees and shoring up the ground for the marquee.

The new venue would create 40 new jobs and sell local produce, if approved, Mr Domleo said.

He said: “If there are any noise issues his mother would be the first to complain to him.

“This is a sensible and considered application and the applicant has taken appropriate steps to mitigate adverse impacts on residents, including preventing excessive noise outbreak.

“We appreciate there are always concerns with every application, it is always the unknown, but the concerns are speculative and many are not for this hearing today.

“This is an exciting new venue, it is an independent family business and we should be doing everything we can to support these businesses in these times.”

Mr Pound said a neighbouring field to the land, also owned by his family, could be used for overflow parking during functions and that event attendees would be told not to park on the road.

He said: “I wouldn’t want to park my car there, no-one with a licence should, it would be a silly thing to do.”

Alice Ball, from Freeths, representing a Stanton by Dale resident, told the hearing that opposition from villagers was not a “knee-jerk reaction” from “NIMBYs” (not in my back yard), with genuine concerns over public safety on the unlit Dale Road, which has a 60mph speed limit and no pavement.

She said the area of land licensed for use by the venue should be restricted to ensure larger functions required a separate or varied application.

Ms Ball said the plans submitted to the council only indicated where the cafe would be, not the farm shop or bistro and was too “open-ended” and “vague”, representing a “blank cheque for the applicant to do whatever he wants”.

Cllr Garry McCahill, parish council chairman said: “The effect of having live bands performing indoors or outdoors or even in a marquee would be quite simply unbearable for our residents

“This would cause more than a public nuisance, it would damage the village of Stanton by Dale.”

Parish councillor Phil Hayton said the proposed venue was a “recipe for disaster” on public safety grounds and said he would hear the noise from Download Festival and Donington Racetrack more than seven miles south and feared the disruption of outdoor music events in the village.

The proposed venue plans to host 12 weddings a year with between 80 and 120 people attending, suggesting that these may be condensed into the summer months.

The council says the applicant had previously mentioned music festivals and the revival of the village fete but that these do not form part of the current plans and would be subject to future applications and public consultation.

Mr Pound said: “I understand the concerns about this being something like AC/DC performing but it is not going to be anything like that at all.”