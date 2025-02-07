Murder of big-hearted Derbyshire taxi driver and clues which led police to his killer are revisited in TV documentary

Detectives who tracked down the killer of a popular Derbyshire taxi driver 15 years ago have shared an insight into their investigation for a new TV documentary.

Stuart Ludlam, a 43-year-old father of three from Darley Dale, was shot twice in the head and his body found in the boot of his car at Cromford Station. Spent rifle cartridges and a burner phone were found at the scene.

An extensive police hunt for his killer narrowed the search down to Colin Cheetham, a registered gun licence holder who lived in Ripley. Cheetham was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence, with a minimum of 30 years behind bars. He died in Wakefield prison in 2020.

Peter Joyce, who prosecuted in the case, said in the documentary: “There was no question that Stuart Ludlam was an entirely innocent person. He had been lured to his death by someone who didn't know him, who wanted to find out the pleasure of killing someone and it happened to be him.”

The prosecution claimed this CCTV snapshot showed Colin Cheetham leaving Morrisons supermarket in Wheatcroft Way, Derby after buying the burner phone which he used to lure Stuart Ludlam to his death.

During interviews leading up to the trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Cheetham’s behaviour was described by a psychologist as “that of a serial killer and this may be his first offence.”

Cheetham was arrested after several major breakthroughs in the police hunt for Stuart’s killer. The suspect’s home was a goldmine of evidence, according to the documentary filmed for the Murder: First on Scene series.

Tony Blockley, senior investigating officer, said: “Colin Cheetham was a 61-year-old man, a retired garment technician who was registered disabled - it didn’t necessarily fit the profile of a murderer. He and his wife lived primarily in the front room of the house. His wife had not left the house for 20 years”

Bizarrely, police found more than 500 bottles of urine in their search of Cheetham’s house. Detective Inspector Paul Callum said: “It was a very strange property; the house was a complete mess.”

Cheetham had severe OCD and was able to tell officers what clothes he wore on a particular day. Police discovered a jacket which had a blood smear on the left upper sleeve which matched a blood smear on the door frame of Stuart’s taxi.

A coat that Cheetham had adapted for a long barrelled weapon was found by the investigating team as was ammunition.

Mr Blockley said: "One of his compulsive behaviours was mobile phones and when we looked in his car, he had six mobile phones. We found a whole series of taxi numbers that had been put into phones which made us start thinking he’d picked his victim at random.”

Cheetham was a keen photographer and several cameras with photos of railway stations including Cromford and images of timetables were also recovered from his property.

John Flint, a family liaison officer assigned to the Ludlam family, said that Stuart was “a taxi driver with a big heart, nobody had a bad word for him.” Mr Flint recalled that when he first visited Stuart’s home: “I was met by his wife, his three children, his mum and dad and his father-in-law. They were aware that something had happened and gossip had gone around that there’d been an accident at Cromford railway station. There were tears, there was anger, there was shock. They’d suffered a shocking, traumatic experience to be told their loved one had passed away.”

Wrong Time, Wrong Place, episode three in the Murder: First on Scene series, is available to watch on ITVX