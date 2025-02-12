Mum wins £50,000 at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield - just days before seventh child is born

A lucky mum scooped a £50,000 jackpot at a Chesterfield bingo hall – just days before giving birth to her seventh child.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: ''I just couldn't believe it! It was all such a shock and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as I gave birth the week after I won! As a big family, we’ve never been abroad but are now planning our first holiday to Spain - I’m sure we’re going to make some incredible memories together and I’ve got Mecca Bingo to thank.’’

A long-term bingo enthusiast, she has been visiting Mecca Bingo Chesterfield at Foljambe Road venue for 20 years. She was playing the National Bingo Game on January 3 and was so focused on the game that she hadn’t realised that she had triggered the jackpot. The mum was using one of Mecca’s electronic tablets, which automatically marks the numbers off as they’re called and alerts the player to press the claim button when a prize is due to be paid out.

Michelle Stubbs, bingo caller at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield, said: “As soon as I saw the claim come in within the first 16 numbers, I went crackers! This is the second £50,000 jackpot win I’ve announced and telling someone how much they’ve won is such an incredible feeling. The winner was so shocked and grateful. She called her partner immediately and I had to jump into the conversation to confirm it was really true as he didn’t initially believe her.

“The atmosphere in the club was just amazing. The entire room started clapping and cheering, and everyone was congratulating her. It’s always such a great community feel when someone wins big and with the winner’s baby arriving so soon after, this one was extra special.’’

