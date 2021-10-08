Cruises on Chesterfield Canal aboard the tripboat Madeline will leave Hollingwood hub on four days over the October school half-term holiday.

All money raised through cruises on the Madeline, running from Hollingwood Hub, on October 25, will go to CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Anne Siddall said: “The narrow boat Madeline is very important to my family and me.

"We visit her regularly during the year and on two significant days in July. We don’t go for a trip but lay flowers on her in memory of our daughter. On July 7, 2011, our daughter collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest (Young Sudden Cardiac Death or YSCD). She was just 15 years old. There had been no warning signs and she appeared to be fit and healthy.

Eckington School pupils Samuel Bell and Jamie Parker were among the Eckington School pupils involved in the Madeline tripboat project in 2014.

"The boat is important to us because she is named after our beautiful daughter, Madeline. This is because Eckington School, where Madeline was a pupil, acquired the hull of the boat in 2011, the year Madeline died.

"After three years of building and fitting her out, the school asked if they could name her Madeline. We were more than happy to agree and the boat has been a very important part of our life since.

“Frighteningly, at least 12 young people die of YSCD a week. With 80% of these there will be no warning. It is the third highest killer of young people under the age of 35, after traffic accidents and suicide, yet there is no national screening programme to help detect the heart defects that cause it. Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) is a charity we have got to know well over the last 10 years. They are involved with research into YSCD, bereavement support, screening and much more. We cannot thank the crew of Madeline enough for supporting them with this fundraiser.”

The fundraiser forms part of Chesterfield Canal Trust’s half-term holiday programme of 50-minute trips running from Hollingwood Hub on October 23, October 25, October 27 and October 30, the latter day will be Halloween cruises.