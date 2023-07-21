Mollie, who is a pupil in year 3 at Riddings Junior School was set the challenge to raise £10 for charity as part of the Embark Federation Trusts Award scheme.

She chose the Emily Harris Foundation, a charity that supports the Neonatal Unit at King’s Mill Hospital after three family friends had babies on the unit and received support from them. Mollie decided to sell pictures that she had drawn whilst sitting outside her house during half term and her efforts proved to be so popular, she exceeded her fundraising target within hours and was even taking commissions and completing bespoke orders.

Mollie’s mum, Rachael Mee, who works as a nurse on Ward 25 at the hospital, said she is a ‘one proud mum’ after her daughter came up with the idea herself and dedicated her half term to making so many people smile with her beautiful drawings.

