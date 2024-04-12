Mum proud as Chesterfield football player and Chesterfield FC fan signs contract with American soccer team
and live on Freeview channel 276
George Shaw, 20, from Chesterfield has signed a contract with The District of Columbia Firebirds (UDC Firebirds) - the University of the District of Columbia’s soccer team.
The university is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and competes at the Division II level as a member of the East Coast Conference (ECC).
Lynne Shaw, George’s mum said: “I’m very proud of him. It breaks my heart because it's America and it’s hard, but he's absolutely living his dream. I am planning to go and see him play."
George, who was born in Chesterfield, has always loved football and has been a fan of Chesterfield FC and Manchester United his entire life.
Just before the Covid pandemic, he received an offer from Butte College and moved to California in 2022 to study and play for the school’s football team.
While playing for his college team, he was named one of the five top defenders in America in his league. He was later offered quite a few different scholarships and chose The District of Columbia University. George will move to Washington this summer and will join the UDC Firebirds team for the Fall 2024 season.
Lynne said: “It’s a great success for a Chesterfield lad, but George has never lost his roots. He's always been grounded. He is a Chesterfield lad through and through.
“He is a Manchester United fan and a loyal Chesterfield FC fan. There is an eight-hour time difference between California and Chesterfield. He would get up early to watch and follow Chesterfield matches. He got all his American teammates to support Chesterfield. They have Chesterfield FC flags and T-shirts and know the players. It’s lovely to see American lads support this little town that we live in.”
In a post on their official Instagram page UDC soccer team said: “George shows the tenacity to get up the pitch, whilst remaining strong in the back. Both his defensive and attacking ability will fit perfectly into our squad. A player with experience, we can't wait for George Shaw to join us this upcoming season!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.