Mum proud as Chesterfield football player and Chesterfield FC fan signs contract with American soccer team

George Shaw, 20, from Chesterfield has signed a contract with The District of Columbia Firebirds (UDC Firebirds) - the University of the District of Columbia’s soccer team.

The university is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and competes at the Division II level as a member of the East Coast Conference (ECC).

Lynne Shaw, George’s mum said: “I’m very proud of him. It breaks my heart because it's America and it’s hard, but he's absolutely living his dream. I am planning to go and see him play."

George, who was born in Chesterfield, has always loved football and has been a fan of Chesterfield FC and Manchester United his entire life.

Just before the Covid pandemic, he received an offer from Butte College and moved to California in 2022 to study and play for the school’s football team.

While playing for his college team, he was named one of the five top defenders in America in his league. He was later offered quite a few different scholarships and chose The District of Columbia University. George will move to Washington this summer and will join the UDC Firebirds team for the Fall 2024 season.

Lynne said: “It’s a great success for a Chesterfield lad, but George has never lost his roots. He's always been grounded. He is a Chesterfield lad through and through.

George got his American teammates to support Chesterfield Town FC.

“He is a Manchester United fan and a loyal Chesterfield FC fan. There is an eight-hour time difference between California and Chesterfield. He would get up early to watch and follow Chesterfield matches. He got all his American teammates to support Chesterfield. They have Chesterfield FC flags and T-shirts and know the players. It’s lovely to see American lads support this little town that we live in.”