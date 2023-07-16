The mum-of-three said: “I wanted to give back to the cancer charity.” Two years ago Delysia was in a lot of pain and investigations found that she had a cancerous growth on her ovary. Her right ovary and fallopian tube were removed and no further treatment was needed.

But in October 2022 she was diagnosed with diabetes and put on medication. Delysia, of Smith Crescent, Chesterfield, said: “I was fed-up, overweight at 14 stone and was told that if I wanted to help my diabetes that I’d have to lose weight. I didn’t want to be diabetic and I wanted to be fitter for the kids.”

She joined the Slimming World group in Newbold and since has lost 4st 9lbs in just nine months. Delysia, whose daughter and two sons are aged from four to 11 years, said: “I’ve lost the weight quite quickly; it's not a competition, it's not a race, it's a lifestyle change. I'm eating healthier and what I eat is influencing the kids because they are eating the same meals and learning about the foods that are good for you.

Delysia Oates, pictured before and after, her weight loss celebrates completing Race for Life Chesterfield.

“It’s done wonders for my health. In January my diabetes went into remission. I’ve not had a cold for a long time, I’ve not had any headaches which I used to get a lot of. It’s probably eating more fruit and veg that is keeping my immune system up.”

When Delysia, 35, heard that Slimming World was supporting Race for Life, she decided to take part. She said: “I did a bit of practice beforehand, a little bit of walking and jogging around the block rather than turn up and think I'd be OK.”

On the day of the event she walked and jogged around the 5k route at Queen’s Park, accompanied by her sister Chloe Andrassy, 24, who lives in Newbold and has also lost weight through the support of Slimming World sessions in Tupton.

Delysia raised £860 for Cancer Research UK from sponsors including her colleagues at a utility gas and electric company where she is a campaign manager.

Delysia with her children Jack, Penny and Alfie at Race for Life Chesterfield.

She said: “While it was great to raise that amount of money for the charity, I thought there would be people at Race for Life who would raise far more than me. But I was shocked when the announcer read out my name and he said ‘ you’ve raised the most money’. I had to wave because there was such a big crowd and everyone clapped me.”

Race for Life Chesterfield was held on a baking hot day so Delysia was glad that she’d worn shorts – something she would never have considered wearing when she was a size 16-18 and covered up in jeans or leggings. She said: “I used to hide myself in bigger clothes and use the filters on the photos that make you look better – I don’t need to now."

Now a size 10 and weighing 10st 3.8lbs, Delysia has donated her old clothes to charity or sold them online to raise money for cancer research.

