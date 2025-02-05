Chesterfield’s MP and UNISON representatives are set to meet with parents and staff at Hady Primary School after newly announced cuts have caused safety concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hady Primary School in Chesterfield was taken over by the Chorus Education Trust last academic year and converted into an academy in July 2024.

Parents have reported that the trust introduced some staffing cuts in September, but the school community was left concerned after parents received a message from the school informing them that the trust was planning to halve the number of teaching assistants from 12 to six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would leave six teaching assistants to support a primary attended by over 300 pupils, with one assistant set to cover three classes in some cases.

Oliver suffers from cancer and has left-sided weakness from a brain haemorrhage leaving him unsteady on his feet and unable to use his left arm. He has an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) in place and requires constant support at school.

Annette Fathers, whose son Oliver attends the school, is among the parents disappointed with the newly announced cuts.

Oliver, nine, has a brain tumour and had a brain haemorrhage when he was seven, which has resulted in his disabilities and learning difficulties.

He has left-sided weakness from the brain haemorrhage leaving him unsteady on his feet and unable to use his left arm. Oliver has an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) in place and requires constant support at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Fathers, who submitted an official complaints to the school regarding the cuts, said: “I am extremely concerned about the effect this will have on the children at Hady Primary School, especially those with special educational needs.

The school community was left concerned after last Monday (February 3) parents received a message from the school informing them that the trust was planning to halve the number of teaching assistants from 12 to six.

"My son has special educational needs, as well as a disability, and requires a teaching assistant to support him within the classroom, around school and to complete regular physiotherapy sessions. I am not sure how the school expects to be able to adequately meet his needs, when his needs are barely being met currently with a dedicated class teaching assistant.

"My son fell recently and cut his head at playtime. This could have easily been life threatening as he has a brain tumour and has had a recent brain haemorrhage. He has even been given strict instruction by his oncologist to not participate in contact sports due to the potential for bleeds on his brain.

“How am I meant to feel confident that he is safe and being looked after when staffing levels are reduced, especially during playtimes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Who will support him in the classroom and ensure he understands the lesson? Who will ensure he is safe moving around the school to avoid trips and falls?

MP Toby Perkins has now called an urgent meeting with staff at the school and representatives from Unison to discuss their concerns.

"Leaving one teaching assistant to cover three classes means teaching will be affected and children will be unsafe, especially when there are children that require support both educationally and physically.”

Reflecting on the support Oliver received at school before Hady Primary was taken over by Chorus Education Trust, Ms Fathers added: “I have previously praised the school on the amount of care and support they have shown my son, as they have gone above and beyond for him, and have even commented to Ofsted regarding this.

"Prior to the academy taking over, the school had ensured that my son was able to catch up on the significant amount of learning he missed, due to being a long term hospital inpatient, and he had made significant progress towards his goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the academy took over, I have had a number of concerns and these have been raised regularly. His regular teaching assistant was moved classes due to staffing levels, leaving one teaching assistant for the whole class including several special educational needs children.

Chorus Education Trust Executive Pay report issued in August 2024 shows that 12 members of staff employed by The Chorus Education Trust have benefits exceeding £100k per year – including one staff member who received between £200,000 and £210, 0000.

"I am already unsure how this arrangement is meeting my son’s needs, as I’m not convinced he can be supported adequately given the workload placed on that one teaching assistant. My son’s morale nosedived and he now does not want to go to school, despite loving it previously, and he now requires nurture sessions due to this.

"I have noticed staff morale at the school has dropped significantly since September and as a parent have noticed the change of workload, yet this will only get worse if the cuts are to go ahead.”

Ms Fathers is just one of many parents and teachers unhappy with the staffing cuts, who contacted Chesterfield MP and local Unison branch to voice their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has now called an urgent meeting with staff at the school and representatives from Unison to discuss their concerns. He said: “I was alerted to these proposals by concerned parents who are very worried about the devastating impact these cuts will have on the quality of their children's education.

"We already have a SEND crisis across Britain, which is particularly acute in Derbyshire and as the government has just announced a big increase in SEND funding for next year, it seems like a terrible time to be thinking of cutting TAs from our classrooms.

“Chorus only took over Hady Primary through academisation last year, and so it is very disappointing that after only a few months in charge, we are seeing cuts of this scale to staff and support.

"All of our children deserve the best education possible and that requires having enough staff in all our schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne Coward, Schools Convenor at Derbyshire Unison has arranged a meeting with the Hady Primary School parents and teachers this week.

Ms Coward said: “For too often now the privatisation of our taxpayer funded schools has resulted in a top heavy system where the children pay the price of inflated wage bills for executives.

“Gone, somehow, are the days when schools could manage effectively with a head teacher, a deputy and a business manager. Now they seem to need all number of senior executive figures on hugely inflated wages sitting in very nicely furnished offices while there isn't even money to photocopy mock tests for the children in the actual schools. Some trusts seem better than others, but all are top heavy.

“Chorus are proposing to cut half of the teaching assistants-the front line staff who actually do the educating and provide the support and specialist interventions amongst other things that are vitally needed in the classroom- and it will devastate the classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only for those that have special needs, need extra help or have English as a second language, but also for the rest of the children whose learning will be disrupted because the teachers will not be able to cope with no support in the classroom. Everyone’s education will suffer. And these are formative years.”

Chorus Education Trust Executive Pay report issued in August 2024 shows that 12 members of staff employed by The Chorus Education Trust have benefits exceeding £100k per year – including one staff member who received between £200,000 and £210, 0000.

The report defined benefits as salary, employers’ pension contributions, other taxable benefits and termination payments.

A spokesperson for Chorus Education Trust said: “Chorus Education Trust is supporting Hady Primary School as it conducts a review of its budget, which is necessary for it to remain sustainable for the future benefit of its pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current economic climate means that school budgets are increasingly tight and very many schools are facing similarly tough decisions.

“We understand that parents may have concerns about potential changes and are responding directly to any queries or concerns we receive. Chorus Education Trust is an educational charity which supports its schools to help them provide the best possible education for our children.”

Chorus Education Trust failed to explain why the cuts to the number of teaching assistants are deemed necessary while one of the trust's employees earned more than the British Prime Minister within a year.