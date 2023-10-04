News you can trust since 1855
Mum and daughter's plans for newly named Chesterfield cafe include champagne afternoon teas

A mum and daughter who talked about running a business together for years have achieved their goal by taking over the lease of a Chesterfield cafe.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Sian Benson and her daughter Jill are the new licensees at Northern Tea Merchants.Sian Benson and her daughter Jill are the new licensees at Northern Tea Merchants.
Sian Benson and her daughter Jill are the new licensees at Northern Tea Merchants.

Sian and Jill Benson are now welcoming customers at the newly named Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants on Chatsworth Road.

The cafe will benefit from the pair’s previous experience in the hospitality trade. Jill, 24, said: “I’ve worked in multiple different restaurants, cafes and fine dining. I’ve worked at Fischers at Baslow Hall as assistant restaurant manager. Running my own business is something that I’ve wanted to do – it’s really exciting.

"Mum has had her own businesses in the past. She ran the coffee shop at St Thomas’s Church in Brampton for about seven years and the Crooked Spire cafe.” Sian, who lives in Brampton, also operated an outside catering company called Pomegranate which is where the name of the cafe came from.

Jill said: "Our speciality is cake. All our cakes are home-made by Mum. We have nine different cakes on including Victoria sponge, Bakewell cake based on Bakewell tart, lemon meringue pie, lemon drizzle and salted caramel brownie.

"We are starting traditional afternoon teas with sandwiches, scones, cakes and we are hoping to get a premises licence to do champagne afternoon teas.

"We’re trying to boost clientele by making the cafe a bit more accessible and modern for younger customers while keeping the older generation, some of whom have been coming for about 15 years."

Jill’s forte is front of house while her mum focuses on the kitchen side of the operation. “We’ve got a very chatty, customer service style to make everyone feel included,” said Jill. “We’re trying to make sure that everyone feels welcome and provide good service along with good food, good cakes and good coffee.”

The Pomegranate cafe opened its doors in the last week of September. Jill said: “Business is really good. it’s nice to have people that we know come and support us and also customers that have been coming to Northern Tea Merchants for years and have really embraced the change.”

Tea and coffee, supplied by Northern Tea Merchants, is available in the cafe which is open from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 3.30pm.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBusiness