Mum and daughter's Derbyshire cleaning company honoured with top award just one year after launching full time
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Millymopsmaids, set up by mother and daughter duo Sarah and Laurie Kay, was announced as the winner of the best cleaning business award for Derbyshire at a ceremony at the Nottingham Plaza.
Both women attended the black tie event, which they described the evening as a “beautiful event.”
Sarah said: “I never thought we’d win. Never in a million years. We’ve got a lot of people who voted for us and things like that but we’ve only been going for a year or so so we just didn’t think this would happen.”
The mother and daughter duo only set up their full-time cleaning business in June 2023. Initially cleaning part-time, Sarah (48) and Laurie (29) struck out on their own as a tribute to Sarah’s brother Chris Kay who sadly passed away in 2022.
Sarah said “My brother kept telling me I should strike out on my own, because I’d been cleaning for a lot of years. When he passed away I just decided it was time to do it.”
Around the same time, Sarah’s Yorkshire Terrier, Millie passed away which inspired the name of the company.
Since going full time, the duo have gradually been growing the business, which now operates with a team of five cleaners offering a comprehensive package of domestic and commercial cleaning.
The Chesterfield based cleaners were informed they had been nominated for the England Business Award last September after being put forward by their customers.
After winning their county award win, Milliemopsmaids will now be entered into the England Business Awards nationals final. The awards ceremony will take place on November 17 in Birmingham.
Laurie revealed her excitement about the ceremony having already picked out her dress she’ll be wearing.
She said: “We thank our customers for all their support really. We wouldn’t be Milliemops without them all. As much as we’ve built the company up they have done the same thing by supporting us.”
The duo also gave a big thank you to their families who they said have been so supportive as they have developed their business.
For more information about the services that Milliemopsmaids offer, visit their Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.