Mum and daughter who ran Derbyshire rescue centre banned from keeping animals

Lynn Haydon-Williams, 64, and Charlotte Haydon-Williams, 35, were found to have horses suffering from tumours and goats that could barely walk at their sanctuary.

A court heard how they operated the Haywill Animal Centre, a registered charity, which had a site in Glossop, in Derbyshire, and Broadbottom, Cheshire.

But despite multiple visits from vets and animal welfare charities, they refused to treat multiple animals that were suffering from a severe set of maladies. When police and the RSCPA raided their premises in September 2022 for the second time, they took away 15 neglected animals.

Animals at the Haywill Animal Centre in Glossop, Derbyshire, were found to be suffering from a severe set of maladies.

Disturbing videos and pictures shared as part of their investigation showed one goat that could barely walk and a heavily malnourished horse with open wounds. And sadly, three animals that needed to be saved from the centre were later put to sleep to end their suffering - while another two died from poor health.

Lynn Haydon-Williams was found guilty after a trial of 13 offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on March 28 this year. She was given a suspended six-month jail term, banned from keeping animals for life, ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and made to pay £240 in costs.

Charlotte Haydon-Williams was found guilty after trial of three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. She was banned from keeping horses for three years, placed under a 12-month community order and fined £1,500, while she was told to pay £1,000 costs.

Speaking after the sentencing, RSPCA inspector Jessica Araujo said the pair had allowed their animals to suffer. She said: “This owner was given ample time and opportunity to get the help she needed to give these animals the veterinary care and treatment they needed. Sadly, she did not take action and the animals suffered for longer than they had to.”

Horses at the Haywill Animal Centre were found to have tumours.

The court heard during 2020 and 2021, the RSPCA had animal welfare concerns at both their Glossop and Broadbottom sites, where horses, pigs and goats were kept. Vets and members of the animal charity had previously visited the centre where advice was offered to Haydon-Williams concerning the health of the animals.

RSPCA Inspector Jessica Araujo told the court that attended the centre on May 11, 2021, and saw “goats with overgrown feet that were struggling to walk normally.”

She also said she had witnessed, “grossly obese pigs, a coati that appeared to have small masses on its underside and a horse with overgrown feet”.

Inspector Araujo said a vet even drew up a notice of advice for the owner on a visit to the Broadbottom site - in reference to a horse with severe skin tumours. The court was told that in a vet’s expert opinion, the horse should have been put to sleep in 2021.

But the equine, called Gemma, was not euthanised until after the RSPCA and Derbyshire Police secured a warrant to enter the centre the following year. Lynn Haydon-Williams later claimed to a vet that she had dealt with the health problems with her horses and goats.

But further concerns were raised by members of the public and on September 22, 2022, a second warrant was executed at the centre. RSPCA Inspectors Araujo, Nichola Waterworth, Heather Morris and Chief Inspector Nina Small were accompanied by a vet and police officers on this occasion. And they took action over the welfare of ten goats, three horses, a pig and a coatimundi, who were all removed from the centre.

Inspector Araujo stated: “I saw a number of large goats with overgrown hooves that appeared to have difficulty walking normally or walking at all.

“There was also a black pygmy goat who looked quite thin and you could feel his spine and hips when you put your hands on him.”

Among the animals taken into the care of the RSPCA was a grey bay mare, who was covered in skin tumours. A vet later decided that the kindest course of action was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

Another horse, called Casper, who was suffering from laminitis, a severe foot condition, was also sadly put to sleep, while a pot-bellied pig, who was suffering with overgrown feet, sadly reached the same fate.

An emaciated pygmy goat and the coatimundi, who was in poor health, passed away later. While several of the horses required treatment for foot and hoof ailments.

In mitigation, the court was told Lynn Haydon-Williams previously did “a lot of good work for many people for a long time”. Magistrates also heard that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the rescue centre’s finances and lessened her ability to look after the animals. It was said that she had not deliberately mistreated the animals.

While Charlotte Haydon-Williams suffered from health problems, which affected her care of the horse, the court heard. Lynn Haydon-Williams initially pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, but she was convicted of 13 offences and acquitted of one charge. Magistrates ruled she had no case to answer on the other.

Charlotte Haydon-Williams pleaded not guilty to the same 15 charges and was convicted of three offences relating to the care of a horse. Magistrates ruled she had no case to answer on the remaining 12 charges.