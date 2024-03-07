Mum and daughter launch quirky gift shop in Chesterfield, boosting the town’s independent retailers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheryl Knowles and Saffy Kendal-Allan welcomed their first customers to Eclectic Delights of Serendipity on High Street at the beginning of March.

The shop sells cards, gifts, leather handbags and has a MyMoments machine which creates personalise items. Products from local independent suppliers including Letterbox Love, WaggyDogz and Enchanted Love are among the stock.

A boutique is currently being created on the first floor and there are plans to introduce workshops for adults and children.

The enterprising pair said: “Our first week is going absolutely brilliantly - everyone has been so complimentary and welcoming! We definitely made the right decision coming to Chesterfield Town Centre and cannot wait to continue growing here.

"We are so excited to be a part of Chesterfield’s wide range of quirky independents. We have lived in Chesterfield for over 15 years and love the character of the town and its people. Chesterfield has such a friendly and welcoming community of people which we feel is unlike most towns or cities. As shoppers and now a business in the town we agree that we all need to support our local independents – each one brings something different and unique to the town making it a fun, diverse and great place to live and shop!"

Cheryl and Saffy are keen to build up a community around their shop. “What sets us apart from others is our customer care. We might be a shop, but we focus and care for our customers and their mental well-being while they are in our shop,” they said. “Not everyone needs to buy something, but sometimes they just need someone to talk to and that’s what we are there for. We truly believe that if you look after the community around you, the community will look after you. Also, being a mother and daughter team we are always ready with a smile, a laugh and bit of mischief for all our customers as you can usually find us laughing and causing havoc together.”

Opening a shop in Chesterfield marks a return to trading in town for mum Cheryl who had a tiny shop just off Newbold Road nine years ago where she started doing re-loved furniture and gifts. That shop became so successful that she relocated to the Hope Valley where she became known more as a gift, clothing and re-loved furniture shop. Cheryl then took on another shop in Matlock Bath which Saffy managed while her mum continued overseeing the business in Hope Valley.

The new gift shop supports local independent suppliers.