Mum and daughter announce retirement from one of Chesterfield’s oldest independent shops

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:02 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 20:00 GMT
A mum and daughter who run one of Chesterfield’s oldest independent shops have announced their retirement.

Brenda Atkinson and Julie O’Shea are selling off their stock at The Baby Linen House on Packers Row. A post on the business’s website says: “Closing down sale due to retirement.”

Generations of families have dressed their little ones in outfit bought from the shop whose proprietors pride themselves on ‘knowledge, experience and customer service’ in babies’ and children’s clothing.

Jane Parton posted on the shop’s Facebook page: “Three generations of us have shopped in The Baby Linen House. So sad, but Happy Retirement, you have more than earned it.”

End of an era at The Baby Linen Shop on Packers Row, Chesterfield where the mum and daughter who run the business are retiring.End of an era at The Baby Linen Shop on Packers Row, Chesterfield where the mum and daughter who run the business are retiring.
Marie Blakemore wrote: “A great loss to the town if no one else is stepping in! All the very best for your retirement and thank you for all your help, advice and service over the last….. ….for me as a customer got to be 40 years.”

The Baby Linen House business was founded more than 100 years ago.

