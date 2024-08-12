Mum and daughter announce retirement from one of Chesterfield’s oldest independent shops
Brenda Atkinson and Julie O’Shea are selling off their stock at The Baby Linen House on Packers Row. A post on the business’s website says: “Closing down sale due to retirement.”
Generations of families have dressed their little ones in outfit bought from the shop whose proprietors pride themselves on ‘knowledge, experience and customer service’ in babies’ and children’s clothing.
Jane Parton posted on the shop’s Facebook page: “Three generations of us have shopped in The Baby Linen House. So sad, but Happy Retirement, you have more than earned it.”
Marie Blakemore wrote: “A great loss to the town if no one else is stepping in! All the very best for your retirement and thank you for all your help, advice and service over the last….. ….for me as a customer got to be 40 years.”
The Baby Linen House business was founded more than 100 years ago.
