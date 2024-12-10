Multi-million pound Staveley Market regeneration underway – with new landmark building set to open doors in town centre next year

The multi-million pound regeneration of Staveley Market has started on site, with an official groundbreaking ceremony to mark the milestone.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Staveley 21 project, funded through the Staveley Town Deal, includes the construction of a new landmark building in the town centre, improvements to the market square and rejuvenation of the high street.

It is hoped that the works will help support local businesses by creating a more attractive, welcoming, safe town centre for everyone to enjoy. Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It is fantastic to get this project underway as it will transform Staveley town centre and enhance it for visitors, businesses and residents.

“It will expand what the town centre has to offer – creating new opportunities for events and social spaces but also encourage more people to visit to support both existing retailers and market traders. “This is an exciting and ambitious project that forms a key part of the Staveley Town Deal programme, and we look forward to seeing progress over the coming months.”

The council’s construction partner, Stepnell, will be lead the programme of work on site, which begun with the removal of the disused toilet block on the market square.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said: "As we commence works on Staveley 21, early engagement and continued close collaboration with Chesterfield Borough Council, partners and community - including Staveley Junior School - has put works in a strong position. Our team is committed to delivering a rejuvenated public space, which will serve the future of a more attractive Staveley town centre.”

A new landmark building, set to be built next year, will house Derbyshire County Council’s Staveley Library on the ground floor and space for new businesses upstairs.

Staveley 21 also includes transformation of the marketplace to create an enlarged public space to support existing uses such as Staveley Town Council’s regular markets but also as a setting to host a wide range of new events to encourage more people to visit the town centre.

Proposals include new tiered outdoor seating to support outdoor theatre and performances, and natural play equipment to help make the marketplace more attractive to families.

Designs for the play equipment have been developed in collaboration with pupils from Staveley Junior School, who visited the site with Stepnell and took part in a workshop to discuss what kind of equipment they would like to see installed.

New paving, lighting, street furniture and planting will help create an enhanced atmosphere and visitor experience through the day and night whilst new signage will help connect the town centre with Staveley’s other visitor attractions including the Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.

Around £5 million of funding has been provided through the Staveley Town Deal – a £25.2 million programme that aims to ensure Staveley is a place to start, stay and grow.

Ivan Fomin, chair of the Staveley Town Deal, said: “This is an exciting project for Staveley that will help the town centre to attract additional visitors and support local businesses. Almost all of our Town Deal projects are now being delivered on site. This is a fantastic achievement across all partners, and people will soon start to see the impact of all these projects in their community.”