Multi award-winning Derbyshire media company signs major deal with internationally acclaimed author

Mark Busby, CEO of Film Volt Group, is thrilled that his company is collaborating with internationally renowned author Donia Youssef.

A multi award-winning media company based in Derbyshire has signed a major deal with internationally acclaimed author, producer and cancer survivor Donia Youssef.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film Volt Group’s intellectual property (IP) agreement with Donia covers five titles and begins with the author’s new book, Willow’s Journey. The deal spans multiple platforms including publishing, film, television, audio, merchandise and stage production.

Under the terms of the agreement, Film Volt Group has secured worldwide publishing rights and first-look opportunities for all related adaptations and merchandise. The author maintains full creative control over the source material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow’s Journey, scheduled to be published in late 2025, is an empowering story written for younger readers, focusing on themes of strength, self-discovery and emotional growth. Animation development and a branded merchandise line are already in preliminary stages.

Donia Youssef has published 32 books, won 86 film festivals for her writing and producing and was named Inspirational Woman of the Year 2024.

Film Volt Publications, a division of Film Volt Group, has partnered with Monster World Studios Ltd, the creative company behind Donia’s work, in this landmark joint venture.

Mark Busby, CEO of Film Volt Group which is located in Alfreton, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Donia Youssef, whose inspiring storytelling and commitment to impactful narratives reflect the very heart of our mission. This agreement is more than a book deal—it’s the launchpad for a dynamic multimedia franchise with powerful social resonance.”

Donia has published 32 books, won 86 film festivals for her writing and producing and was named Inspirational Woman of the Year 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This deal follows Film Volt Group’s recent acquisition of the IP for Then and There, Here and Where: Orabella the Oracle One, created by Esabella A.K. Strickland. Esabella is a 19-year-old Canadian neurodivergent multi-award-winning screenwriter, director, actress, and media personality. The project is a key part of Film Volt's mission to champion bold voices from the next generation of creators.

Media Eye Digital Ltd brokered the strategic placement of Donia Youssef’s IP, playing a pivotal role in facilitating the deal and aligning it for multimedia exposure.

This agreement further cements Film Volt Group’s reputation as a global leader in publishing and content development, with active operations in the UK and Canada, and strategic expansion into North America and Australia.