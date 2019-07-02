Much-loved Chesterfield dad to be remembered at Ashgate Hospicecare's Sparkle Walk this weekend

A much-loved Chesterfield dad will be remembered at Ashgate Hospicecare’s Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk this weekend.

Stuart Parker, who worked at Derbyshire police for 30 years, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2017, aged 53. He died in October 2018.

This Saturday Mr Parker’s wife Samantha will be joined by members of Derbyshire police and North East Derbyshire MP, Lee Rowley, who will don pink tutus and bunny ears to help raise awareness and funds for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Mr Parker’s diagnosis began to have huge impact on the couple, not only emotionally, but financially as well.

The family needed to pay for a chemotherapy treatment that was only available privately, but which was vital in maintaining Mr Parker’s quality of life.

Mr Parker was referred to Ashgate Hospicecare in September 2018 and spent the last weeks of his life on the ward receiving round the clock care.

Since his death, Mr Parker’s family have been even more determined to raise awareness about brain cancer and raise money for Ashgate Hospicecare to help more patients.

Samantha said: “I had no doubt that, after the generous support we received during 2018, the Derbyshire Constabulary would be keen to get involved in the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk this year in Stuart’s memory. We’re also really pleased that our local MP, Lee Rowley, will be joining the team too. It’s going to be a fantastic event and we’re so proud to support Ashgate Hospicecare in this way.”

Peter Goodman, Chief Constable of Derbyshire police, said: “We are thrilled to take part in the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk for Stuart. He was a fantastic police officer and a good friend to many.”

The Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk starts at 10pm on July 6 at the Proact Stadium

If you would like to donate to Samantha’s fundraising page, click here

