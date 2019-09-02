MP to host major Brexit meeting in Chesterfield

After a summer recess spent gathering the views of voters across Chesterfield on the issue of Brexit, MP Toby Perkins has arranged for a major impartial public information session in the town.

Mr Perkins will host the session, which will allow Chesterfield residents who wish to learn more about the many issues that arise from Britain’s impending departure from the European Union, at the Winding Well on Thursday (September 5) from 6pm.

The session will be run by an independent thinktank, ‘UK in a Changing Europe’ and facilitated by Professor Anand Menon, a professor of European and Foreign Affairs at Kings College, London.

All those attending will be able to ask Professor Menon about any issues that they are uncertain about, including but not limited to questions on frictionless trade, WTO terms, NO deal Brexit, the backstop, Northern Ireland and many others.

Toby Perkins said: “It is clear from the huge number of survey responses that I received that Brexit continues to infuriate, confuse and frustrate my constituents in equal measure but many valid questions were raised through the process, and I believe that the vast majority of people just want the best for our country and so I hope that providing my constituents with a forum in which they can get their questions answered will be helpful.

“I recognise how much anger and frustration there is as we try to negotiate our way through a very intricate and complicated process in a way that respects the democratic outcome of the Referendum and protects our national interests. I sometimes think the whole process of what happens now is over simplified and so I am setting this unbiased Q&A up so that everyone can be as well-informed as possible.”

The Winding Wheel has a maximum capacity and so whilst the event is free to attend it is important that all those wishing to come should contact the MPs office for a ticket, though the event is open to all strands of political opinion.

The session is free, and tickets can be acquired by email, telephone or in person at Chesterfield Labour Club.

Anyone who wishes to attend, should either email amandam.collumbine@parliament.uk for a ticket, call 01246 386286 during normal office hours or call into Toby Perkins MP’s office at Chesterfield Labour Club, 113 Saltergate, Chesterfield, S40 1NF.

