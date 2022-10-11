MP meets Ukrainian refugees in Chesterfield

MP Toby Perkins with members of the Ukrainian social group

He joined them for a traditional Ukrainian style lunch at Central Methodist Church, Saltergate, prepared by refugees themselves, as part of a Ukrainian social group that meets in the town.

Toby chatted with them and was keen to hear about the positive work carried out by the volunteers as well as discussing issues and concerns raised by refugees.

He said: “It’s good to see that Chesterfield has provided safe refuge. I can’t imagine what it was like for these people to have left their homes in such traumatic circumstances. It was great to hear how they have been so warmly welcomed, but also concerning to hear that in some cases these host arrangements are soon scheduled to end and there are real concerns about what happens from here. I will pursue the issues raised with me.”

The group was established in April, when Links CVS: The Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Service and Action Limited - invited potential refugee hosts and volunteers to a zoom meeting to discuss a community response to the plight of Ukrainian refugees arriving into the locality.

Sue Walker of Central Methodist Church recalls the first Saturday, “We didn’t know if anyone would attend or not, but we were all ready to welcome Ukrainian guests and to show them our support. Just three families arrived on the first Saturday, whereas we now have up to 70 guests at times.”

The group is hosted at Central Methodist Church each Saturday, (apart from the first Saturday of the month when its hosted at The Friends’ Meeting House on Ashgate Road). The group provides a light lunch each week along with more practical support, such as help with English lessons, clothing, advice on employment and counselling.