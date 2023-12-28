Further details about a plan to build new homes in a north Derbyshire town have been unveiled.

The proposal is for 21 houses centres on land between Welbeck Road And Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, and a reserved matters application relating to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale has been approved by the district council.

A new house type – the Pembroke – has been introduced at plot 50 and plot 43 to improve the view on arrival into the site and from the west to the east. Proposals include that all 21 houses be roofed in the same dark grey tile and that front doors be either pastel green, grey blue or uniform green grey.

Outline planning permission was granted for 950 homes, an extra care facility and an infant school at the site six years ago.

The Pembroke is among designs proposed for the development of 21 new homes on land between Welbeck Road and Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.

A design and access statement to Bolsover District Council in support of the reserved matters application said: “The proposed scheme offers a sustainable form of development which will make a notable contribution to housing supply as well as facilitating delivery of the access/spine road to serve the Bolsover North Strategic Site (as a catalyst to develop the wider allocation). The proposed development scheme embodies the townscaping and design qualities which constitute ‘’good design’ and complies with all relevant policies of the Local Plan.”

Street trees and a 2m grass verge are included in the proposals for road layout.