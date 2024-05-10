Mouth-watering first look at chef's new cafe in Chesterfield offering cut-price coffee and cake afternoons

Jamie Shorrocks, 36, is the proprietor of Soresby Street Cafe which he opened three weeks ago. He said: “This is my first catering business. It’s very exciting doing everything your own way.”I’ve been a chef for 19 years, starting at Piedaniels in Bakewell. I have worked all over Derbyshire doing all sorts of cuisine. I’ve done it for a long time and I fancied a change.”

Jamie has recruited four members of staff for his cafe on Soresby Street. He said: “We want to make it a hub for the community, keep on trend and try new things. We want it to be busy, we want it to be good.”

Investing everything that he has earned into the business, Jamie said the majority of the £15,000 has gone into equipping the premises with a kitchen.

The new kitchen will enable Jamie to make sourdough pizzas, pies, risottos and fishcakes for his customers.

Breakfast choices range from smashed avocado and poached eggs on sourdough to buttermilk pancake stacks with Greek yoghurt, honey and blueberry to croissants, crumpets, teacakes and toast.

The lunch menu offers a selection of burgers including beef, crispy chicken and vegetarian, jacket potatoes, paninis and sandwiches, chicken caesar salad, rainbow falafel salad, dirty nachos and dirty fries. Small dishes or side dishes range from mini whole camembert with red onion marmalade to glazed stilton garlic mushrooms, halloumi fries with chilli jam to truffle and parmesan fries.

Children are catered for with chicken nuggets, fishfingers, beefburger or ham and cheese toastie, each costing £4.95.

An ever-changing cake selection includes Viennese whirls, iced Bakewell slice, flapjacks and brownies.

Jamie said: “We’ve started running coffee and cake afternoons between 2pm and 3.30pm at £4.95. Normally, cakes are around £3.45 each and coffee is about £3.40.”

Takeaway coffee is also available with a variety of options including espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino, flat white and decaffinated.

Jamie, who lives in Chesterfield, said: “We have a big tea selection. We do iced drinks, cold drinks and milkshakes which are really colourful.”

Soresby Street Cafe is open from 9am to 3.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

1 . Soresby Street Cafe Chef owner Jamie Shorrocks with his employees Charlotte Fraser, left, and Jo Westmoreland. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Soresby Street Cafe The cafe offers buttermilk pancake stacks including honeycomb chocolate, Greek yoghurt honey and blueberry, Kinder Bueno with white chocolate and whipped cream. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Soresby Street Cafe Chicken Caesar Salad is among the light lunch options. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Soresby Street Cafe Brie and bacon baguette. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales