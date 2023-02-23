Mountain rescue team bring walkers and their dog to safety after getting stranded near popular Peak District trail

Shortly after 1.00pm on Wednesday, February 22, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of two people and a dog becoming stranded at Chee Dale.

An MRT spokesperson said: “A family enjoying a dog walk along the Monsal Trail towards Blackwell cottages had an unexpected detour when their inquisitive spaniel decided it wanted a little excursion on its walk and ran across the river, and up the opposite bank – and then became stuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As all dog lovers would, two members of the group followed the dog and managed to be safely secure the adventurous hound. Due to the aspect and terrain of the slope, it was deemed quite awkward to extract the dog themselves, and they quite rightly decided to call for assistance from the team.

Everyone involved was brought back to safety by the team.

“Fortunately, one of the team’s deputy team leaders was walking in Chee Dale with his family – and was quickly on the scene to coordinate the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad