Mountain rescue save paraglider who crashes in popular Peak District beauty spot

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called by Derbyshire Police to attend to reports of a crashed paraglider at Cowper Stone end of Stanage on Saturday, February 24.

An informant had witnessed the pilot take a hard landing and suffering lower leg injuries.

The first team members quickly located the casualty who wasn’t too far from the road and provided pain relief before packaging them on a MR stretcher and bringing them down to a waiting East Midlands ambulance.