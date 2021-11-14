Mountain bike stolen in Derbyshire burglary
Police are investigating after a mountain bike was stolen during a burglary at a property in Derbyshire.
It happened on Gainsborough Road, Dronfield, between 8pm on November 5 and 10am the following day.
The garage to the property was accessed and a lime green Orange mountain bike was stolen. The bike looks similar to the one in the photograph.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything on this date during the specified times.
“We are also asking for any personal CCTV cameras that you may have on your own property or vehicles with dash-cams be checked in the event that any footage can be used to assist with the investigation.
“If you believe that you may have witnessed the incident or if have any other information about this then we would appreciate hearing from you. Please contact 101 and quote 21*646928.”