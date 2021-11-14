Mountain bike stolen in Derbyshire burglary

It happened on Gainsborough Road, Dronfield, between 8pm on November 5 and 10am the following day.

The garage to the property was accessed and a lime green Orange mountain bike was stolen. The bike looks similar to the one in the photograph.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything on this date during the specified times.

Police are investigating a burglary in Derbyshire.

“We are also asking for any personal CCTV cameras that you may have on your own property or vehicles with dash-cams be checked in the event that any footage can be used to assist with the investigation.