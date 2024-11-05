A resturant in Matlock Bath has received the lowest possible food hygiene score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

China Rose Chinese Restaurant on South Parade received a zero out of five food hygiene rating following an inspection on September 11, meaning ‘urgent improvements are necessary’.

Inspectors raised a number of concerns including low standards of compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report concluded that during the inspection, foodstuffs were stored on the floor in the main kitchen. The tubs used to store ready-to-eat prawn cracks were ‘very dirty’. The deep-fat fryer oil was ‘black and required changing’.

China Rose Chinese Restaurant at South Parade in Matlock Bath received a zero out of five food hygiene rating following an inspection on September 11, meaning ‘urgent improvements are necessary’.

The report continues: "Raw meat was defrosting on the side. When asked how long for, the chef replied ‘until it’s defrosted’. This is not a suitable practice to safely defrost foodstuffs.

“During the inspection, the hot hold was holding food at 50°C. This is not suitable as microorganisms can grow and survive at this temperature. Hot hold food must be stored at a minimum of 63°C.”

The report found that there was also a ‘substantial quantity of high-risk foodstuffs out of refrigeration’. Precooked food products were also uncovered under the sink and in the raw preparation area. The wall ‘behind and above the foodstuffs’ was flaking paint.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “This is not a suitable area to store foodstuffs especially due to the high-risk practices taking place in this area that could contaminate the foodstuffs and the risks of contamination from the flaking paint.

“The wall covering above the pot wash, food wash and raw meat preparation area was damaged with missing wall tiles and mouldy grout. The wall covering replacing the missing tiles was also peeling away from the wall.”

The report shows that there were no recent pest records kept on site - with the last pest report based on an inspection carried out in September 2023 describing an issue with rats in the roof.

Further concerns were raised about a small refrigerator, which was ‘broken in the corner’ with the door ‘falling off’. The refrigerator was maintaining suitable temperatures, however ‘was rusty at the bottom’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “ This broken unit will harbour bacteria and can contaminate foodstuffs stored inside. You must suitably repair and clean all areas or replace and maintain in a clean condition.”

Inspectors have also expressed concerns over the state of a hand wash basin in the kitchen.

In the report, ins said: “The wash hand basin in the kitchen was dirty at the time of inspection. The seal of the wash hand basin was mouldy. This will harbour bacteria and can no longer be thoroughly cleaned.

“Generally, the premises were dirty throughout meaning bacteria is being harboured throughout the premises and requires a deep clean to bring back up to standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors rated the confidence in management and control procedures as ‘low’.

The report reads: “During the inspection, the Safer Food Better Business pack was blank, this is concerning especially due to the poor practices and procedures witnessed and mentioned above.

“Conversations with staff showed little knowledge on acrylamide so more training is required on acrylamide to fully understand the risks and how to manage the risks.

"There were also no training records on site for staff. It was unclear what qualifications had been attained by the food handlers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for China Rose said: “We take food hygiene very seriously and felt heavily scrutinised by the HSE on this occasion. We have tried to appeal the rating as we did not feel it was fair or reflected our standards, but to our disappointment, they have upheld their decision.

“We have addressed all issues raised from the inspection and will continue to maintain high standards. HSE are scheduled to return back to our establishment in the near future, and we are confident that we will achieve a rating that truly reflects our work and commitment to food safety.”