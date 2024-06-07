Motorbike-loving Derbyshire grandad clocks up record 53 years working at Severn Trent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the motorbike-loving grandad who’s still working at full throttle after becoming Severn Trent’s longest serving employee – clocking up almost 54 years.

And Clive Turner, 70, looked back on his record-breaking career with the water company and said: “I’ve loved every moment… but it seems like only yesterday that I joined.”

The dad-of-four was a fresh-faced 16-year-old when he was offered a job at North Derbyshire Water Board on September 1 in 1970, working on woodland maintenance at the picturesque Linacre reservoirs.

Nature loving Clive, who grew up near Chesterfield, recalled: “After finishing school I spent six months in a factory making settees. I just didn’t like being indoors, I’d grown up loving the countryside and the woods so when the job came up at Linacre, it was perfect.”

Clive Turner

Clive’s role involved maintaining the ancient woodland, grass and general areas surrounding the three reservoirs at the site, now called Linacre Water. And he recalled how he feared one memorable mishap in the 1970s might cost him and his colleague their jobs.

“We’d parked a dumper truck near a reservoir bank, but the handbrake failed and it later rolled down and into the water,” he recalled. “We had to call divers in to attach a winch to get it back out. Thankfully, management realised it was an accident and no harm was caused as we sorted things very quickly.”

Clive was at Linacre when his ‘District 13’ of the North Derbyshire Water Board became part of the newly-formed Severn Trent in 1974. He worked through the great drought of 1976 and by the time of privatisation in 1989 had become a technical operator, providing checks and maintenance for reservoir sites and pumping stations in the north Derbyshire area.

It is a role he continues in today, still working four days a week on vital tasks including monitoring water levels, making quality checks and helping with repairs when needed.

Clive Turner at Linacre

“Derbyshire is such a beautiful county and I’ve been privileged to see lots of it during my career at Severn Trent, driving from site to site. I’ve always been a big nature lover and this job allows me to enjoy that too, including seeing everything from giant caterpillars to birds of prey and even bats.”

And his love of nature once saw him attract one unexpected fan - a wild magpie. Clive recalled: “I’d nurse injured birds back to health when I was younger, from rooks to magpies.

“But there was this one Magpie that used to fly in and sit on the steering wheel of my dumper truck as I was working at Linacre. I used to feed it and it would just keep coming back to see me. I’d heard it would also follow some local kids to their schools as well.”

And divorced Clive has no plans to take his foot off the pedal when it comes to retirement just yet.