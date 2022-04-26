Motorbike group donates cash and Easter eggs to children’s services at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The Two Wheeled Photographer and #TeamPink met at Cromford to start their first-ever Easter motorcycle run to The Royal on Sunday, April 17.

Around 23 bikers and pillions turned up for the event in aid of The Den, which houses all the children’s services offered by the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust.

The Easter egg run saw riders make their way through the Peak District visiting locations such as Matlock Bath, Darley Dale, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water, before dropping off donations in Calow, Chesterfield.

The Two Wheeled Photographer and #TeamPink with their Easter donations at The Den, Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Speaking afterwards, a spokesperson for The Two Wheeled Photographer and #TeamPink said: “Due to Covid restrictions, the children were unable to join us outside but one little girl who was on her way home joined the staff and her mum to collect the cash donation raised of £260, over 50 Easter eggs, bags of sweets, and helium balloons.

"The staff at The Den spoke about how this was the first time anyone had brought an Easter egg run to the hospital. They were over the moon with the kindness and donation given.

"The staff spoke about how they would love this to become an annual event from the group.

"The Two Wheeled Photographer and #TeamPink would like to thank everyone who supported them on their first charity event. We would like to thank everyone who donated, Darley Dale Creation Studios for our hoodies and our personal drone footage creator.”

