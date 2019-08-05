Motor Fest gears up for return to Chesterfield town centre next weekend

Chesterfield is gearing up for one of the biggest events of the year in the town as classic, super and Raleigh cars are set to roll into town.

The Chesterfield Motor Fest returns for a second year on Sunday, August 18 between 10am and 5pm.

Almost 15,000 people attended the free event last year, and even more are expected to turn out this time around.

Joint organiser, Adrian Ashton, 56, said: “It is an event for the whole family and it is free and it is a good day for everybody.

“People who came down last year told me they had only gone into town to do some shopping and they ended up staying the whole day.

“One Mustang sold for £18,000 and a woman bought a ring from the jewellers for £3,000 so it brings money into the town.”

The idea is to get people back into the town centre which will hopefully encourage them to return on a more regular basis.

On the day people can expect to see classic and Raleigh cars, scooters, bikes, dragsters, hot rods, American cars and push bikes. Visitors can even have a ride in their ‘dream car’ like a Jaguar, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

There will also be live bands, market stalls, a Peak Blinders event at The Crown and Cushion pub and a raffle for war hero Ben Parkinson, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2006. He will be at the event.

More information what to expect and parking can be found on the Chesterfield Motor Fest Facebook page.