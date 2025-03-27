Mother’s Day: Daughter’s praise for Ashgate Hospice after care mum, 44, received at end of life

The daughter of an ‘amazing and beautiful’ mum who received end of life care at Ashgate Hospice has praised the charity for making ‘such a difficult time that little more bearable’.

Dawn Hamilton, from Chesterfield, was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in June 2015 and later given the all-clear following a successful operation.

Sadly, the cancer returned seven months later – at which point doctors told Dawn’s family that her illness was incurable.

Dawn spent the final weeks of her life in Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton where she died on April 14, 2016, aged just 44.

Amy Smith said her mum Dawn Hamilton was: "the most lovable, amazing and beautiful woman."

Her daughter, Amy Smith, who is sharing her story ahead of Mother’s Day, said: “Mum was the most lovable, amazing and beautiful woman. Anyone who knew mum just adored her and her infectious cackle of a laugh. We truly lost one of the best and not a day has been the same since.

“We weren’t able to do anything for Mother’s Day because mum was too unwell by then, but she was so, so strong, determined and didn’t stop smiling until her very last day.”

Dawn, who worked as a mobility specialist at Autoworld in Chesterfield, had three children, Amy, Ben and Jack.

Amy, 30, said despite her mum’s first operation leaving her unable to eat or speak like she could before, she continued to “be positive and joke around like her usual self”. Dawn’s second operation, which took place before she was told there would be no cure for the cancer, “broke the whole family”, said Amy. “Life changed so much after mum’s diagnosis. The uncertainty of everything when she was first diagnosed was torture for us as a family.

Dawn Hamilton of Chesterfield was a loving mother to her children Amy, Ben and Jack.

“Then we had the relief of knowing mum is going to be okay, to then being told mum had months or weeks left to live.

“We were all a little apprehensive about the hospice at first, mum was certain she wanted end of life treatment at home.

“But soon after being in the hospice mum felt comfortable and made the decision her final weeks would be spent under their care.”

Amy, who works as a carer and teaching assistant with children who have special educational needs, added: “The care both mum and us as a family received was more than we could’ve asked for. The staff were so caring towards us all, regularly checking and giving any support we needed before and after mum had passed away.

“Such a hard time in our lives was made that little more bearable because of the hospice and the staff.”

In tribute to her mum, Amy and her family have come together each year to take on the hospice’s popular Sparkle Night Walk, and plan to do so again for the 10th anniversary this summer, sponsored by Magpie Beauty.

She is encouraging people to take advantage of Ashgate’s early bird offer for the event, with entry available for just £12 until Sunday, April 6.

When the early bird offer ends, the price of entry for the event starting at Chesterfield Football Club on Saturday, June 28, will increase to £20 per person.

Amy said: “After mum died, we wanted to do our bit to give back to the hospice; I’m hoping to build up the courage to do a skydive for Ashgate and we do the Sparkle Night Walk together yearly.

“I’m looking forward to coming together to remember mum at Sparkle again this year, it’s a great way to come together while raising some important funds for the hospice.”

Find out more about how you can get your hands on reduced entry for Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk before the end of the early bird deadline by vsiting https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk/