Mother's Day Bakewell Tart on sale in Peak District shop follows 100-year-old recipe
and live on Freeview channel 276
The personalised Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts are available at the Bakewell Tart Shop, Matlock Street in the heart of Bakewell or online from bakewelltarts.co.uk/shop for national delivery.
Skilled bakers have followed a traditional recipe which uses a pastry shell, a layer of raspberry jam, ground almonds, a frangipane mix, and then icing and a cherry on top.
Duncan Kirk, managing director and owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop, says: “There is something very special about a traditionally made Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart. The layers of almond, perfect shortcrust pastry and icing on top pair beautifully with a cup of tea or coffee, making it an ideal gift to enjoy on Mother’s Day.”
“We’ve noticed Bakewell Tarts becoming increasingly popular over the years, with many recipes recreating them, but – in our opinion – there’s nothing better than buying them from Bakewell, their original home. This recipe has been followed for more than 100 years and is a wonderfully sweet taste of British food history.”
The Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts can feature a traditional Mother’s Day message or words that can be provided by the customer. They cost £17.15 (including postage) per 6ins diameter tart.
For information on other products available at the shop, visit bakewelltarts.co.uk.