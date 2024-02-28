Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The personalised Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts are available at the Bakewell Tart Shop, Matlock Street in the heart of Bakewell or online from bakewelltarts.co.uk/shop for national delivery.

Skilled bakers have followed a traditional recipe which uses a pastry shell, a layer of raspberry jam, ground almonds, a frangipane mix, and then icing and a cherry on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Kirk, managing director and owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop, says: “There is something very special about a traditionally made Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart. The layers of almond, perfect shortcrust pastry and icing on top pair beautifully with a cup of tea or coffee, making it an ideal gift to enjoy on Mother’s Day.”

Mother's Day Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart costs £17.15 from the Bakewell Tart Shop on Market Street, Bakewell (photo: Jen Bell)

“We’ve noticed Bakewell Tarts becoming increasingly popular over the years, with many recipes recreating them, but – in our opinion – there’s nothing better than buying them from Bakewell, their original home. This recipe has been followed for more than 100 years and is a wonderfully sweet taste of British food history.”

The Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts can feature a traditional Mother’s Day message or words that can be provided by the customer. They cost £17.15 (including postage) per 6ins diameter tart.