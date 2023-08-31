By day, the 38-year-old works as a communications manager for a local council. However, much of his leisure time is devoted to his hobby of following the monarchy up and down the country.

He has attended up to 40 royal events, taking snaps as a keen photographer, commentating for the media or simply showing his unwavering backing as a loyal spectator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So who better to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, which falls on Friday, September 8?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of James Taylor's favourite photos from his royal collection, showing the Queen waving and smiling on her 93rd birthday in 2019. (PHOTO BY: James Taylor)

James has compiled this tribute piece, recalling the poignant moment when her passing was announced and revealing his personal memories of a woman he describes as the ‘mother of the nation’.

Just as my grandparents would always remember where they were when they heard King Edward VIII had abdicated in 1936, or my parents when President John F Kennedy had been shot in 1963, I will always remember where I was when Queen Elizabeth II died.

I had spent the day at home working and was hearing the updates on the news about her condition. But just before 6.30 pm, I was due to pick up a friend to go to the cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was in a quandary whether I should go or not, but thought there was nothing to be gained by sitting at home. I had been in the car less than a minute when I heard the announcement on the radio that Her Majesty had died.

Pictured outside Buckingham Palace, royal supporter and commentator James Taylor, of Shirebrook. (PHOTO: Submitted)

It really did feel like the end of an era.

Given she was aged 96 and had become perceptively more frail over the course of the previous year or so, her death was not a surprise. Yet it was still a shock. An event for which many had prepared, but also thought would never come.

Another friend sent me a message the following morning to say: “Hope you are okay. Must almost feel like a death in your own family to you, given your interest in the royals and the Queen in particular.”

I had loved her since I was a little boy. When asked in interviews on the radio or TV, I always described her as the ‘mother of the nation’, because of the way she worked to fulfil the promise that she made on her 21st birthday that her whole life would be devoted to the service of her people. It was a promise from which she never shirked – in good times and bad.

Over the years, James has taken many photos from the royal events he has attended. This one captures the Queen in a light-hearted moment at an Order Of The Thistle ceremony in Scotland in 2016. (PHOTO BY: James Taylor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I became older and more interested in the Royal Family, I was fortunate enough to see the Queen in person at several events. I will never forget the first time I saw her at a Trooping The Colour ceremony in London for her official birthday. After watching the ceremony on television for years, witnessing it live was very special.

Whenever I saw her, I was struck by how short she was. Like her mother and sister, she was never tall, but seemed to get smaller in old age.

Her complexion was also a marvel – her skin smooth and glowing. Lastly, although modest, she would wear priceless pieces of jewellery from her collection – especially her signature brooches, which would glisten in the sunlight. It would be fun to guess which one she would wear for each occasion.

Another of James's photos, showing the Queen and members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in 2018. (PHOTO BY: James Taylor)

Another memory was receiving an invitation to join the congregation in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for an Order Of The Thistle service.

Two things struck me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing the short figure of the Queen in front of me, she reminded me of my auntie, who would tell everyone: “I’m a week younger than the Queen."

Like her, she was short and had the same snowy, white hair in old age.

Also, seeing the Princess Royal with the Queen in the procession made me realise how much she resembles her mother, especially in her facial features.

The Queen’s death came only three months after the Platinum Jubilee. Although the Queen had not been well enough to attend all of the events in person, her spirit was all over the celebrations.

James was close by to take many photos of the Queen during her reign. This one shows her in the royal carriage during the 2019 Trooping The Colour ceremony in London. (PHOTO BY: James Taylor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was fortunate enough to attend the Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and to see the famous Paddington Bear sketch being broadcast. We watched as the Queen’s perfect comic timing saw her interacting with Paddington before tapping out the rhythm of ‘We Will Rock You’ on her teacup and saucer. The guards outside Buckingham Palace joined in before Adam Lambert sang.

I am pleased I was there for the Jubilee Pageant. The Queen had not attended the event, but the rumour was she was due to make an appearance at the end. As the event came to a close, the Royal Standard rose above Buckingham Palace and we knew she was there.

The excitement went through the crowd like a Mexican wave. The barriers opened and we ran the length of The Mall as the doors to the palace balcony opened. The Queen, wearing green, came out and we cheered and joined in the singing of the national anthem.

I think many of us suspected it would be the last time we would see her. But it was a wonderful last time, seeing the Queen surveying the many thousands of people who cheered and waved to show their love and affection for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She may no longer be with us, but her legacy lives on. For example, through her jewels that adorned Queen Camilla’s crown at her coronation, the tributes by the new King and the Princess of Wales at Christmas, and the fireworks at New Year.

I’m sure I am only one of many who won’t forget her and all she meant to us.”