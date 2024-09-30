Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"My lump was tiny but it has resulted in mastectomy, reconstruction, chemo and ten years of drugs. It's the characteristics of the lump that make it dangerous, not the size," said Roxy Rhodes.

The mum of two, who lives in Clowne, has offered vital advice which is pertinent to young women in the lead up to breast cancer awareness month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy, 39, said: “Make sure you get a lump checked, make sure you push for a biopsy. I wouldn't have been screened for another 11 years because of my age. My cancer was stage 1 and has stayed at stage 1 but it's HER-2 positive which is a fast growing aggressive one... in 11 years we might have had a different outcome to this story."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxy felt a small lump in her breast when she rolled over in bed the night after her birthday in April this year. She said: "I would probably have ignored it but my husband insisted that I go to the doctors.

Roxy Rhodes is having chemo treatment for breast cancer at Chesterfield's Macmillan unit.

"I went to the doctors the next day who referred me on a cancer pathway. I had my biopsy a few days before we went on a huge family holiday to Disneyland in May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned to Chesterfield Royal Hospital less than 24 hours after arriving back from holiday. Roxy said: “I was told that I had cancer. They sent me for a mammogram which didn't pick up anything and then an MRI which is a different scan if you're under 40 and they found a second lump. I was told it was a full mastectomy and a reconstruction at the same time. I had the surgery on July 12.

"There was an important test called HER-2 which went off to America and took ages to come back. I found out that I'm HER-2 positive which meant I have to have chemo and that’s where I’m at now.”

This week she is facing the third of 12 chemo sessions. Chemo will be followed by hormone therapy for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy Rhodes with her rainbow-coloured short hair.

Roxy, a mental health therapist who runs a service coaching women in business (https://filterfreebusiness.com), said: "Having cancer has been one of the hardest things to fit in. In chemo you are sat in a chair for hours on end."

She is under the care of the Macmillan unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Roxy said: "The staff are absolutely incredible. Every single one that I've encountered in all the different departments has been so compassionate, they really care."

Prior to starting chemo Roxy made a courageous move. She said: "As soon as they told me I would lose my hair, I knew I was going to have it cut before it happened. That's been the most traumatic decision out of all of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted to find another hairdresser that is separate from my old life. I found Amy Walton in Blossom Lounge in Clowne (https://www.facebook.com/hairbyamywalton) . She does lots of crazy hair stuff and it was very much a decision that if I'm going to have it cut off I'm going to do something fun along the way.

Roxy Rhodes, who had long hair all her life, decided to get it cut short before starting chemo sessions for breast cancer.

"It took four hours to cut and colour. We both cried the whole way."

Roxy's long locks have been donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My husband likes my short hair better than my long hair. My littlest one Finn, who is seven, adores the rainbow colours but my eldest Charley, who is 10, says I look like a boy!

"I don't think I'll properly go long again - it's so quick, having a shower is 30 seconds!

"It can make women more confident if they have their hair cut off. Your worth is not based on body image."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy suffered 70 percent burns to her body after falling into a bath of scalding hot water when she was two years old. Her organs started shutting down and she was in intensive care for three months before being transferred to a burns unit. She later had numerous operations and skin grafts on a road to recovery that continued into her early twenties.